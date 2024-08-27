﻿
Prison administrators sign cooperation agreements

Shanghai seminar discussed integrated implementation of penalty execution in Yangtze River Delta region with participants from the city and Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces.
A seminar on the integrated implementation of penalty execution in the Yangtze River Delta region was held in Shanghai on Tuesday, attended by administrators of prisons in the city and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui.

Based on a mechanism established last year, the participants signed four more cooperation agreements involving sharing of assessment data, correction programs, experts and talents, as well as work experience.

Participants also shared outstanding cases in prison administration at the seminar.

