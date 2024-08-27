Murder suspect arrested after 33 years on the run

A 61-year-old man who had been on run for 33 years was captured recently, Shanghai police said on Tuesday.

Yao was sought for a murder committed in 1991, driven by a desire to buy a pair of 300-yuan (US$42) sneakers.

Police said that in December 1991, the man, surnamed Yao, was working in Shanghai on a meagre monthly salary of 40-50 yuan.

On the morning of December 9, he broke into the home of a man named Li, fatally stabbing Li's wife before fleeing the scene, leaving behind a half-empty cigarette pack and a map.