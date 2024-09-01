Better housing and yards improve living conditions

Affordable and better living for Shanghai’s key public service sector workers is being promoted through government subsidized rental housing projects citywide, Shanghai Daily reporter learnt during the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government open month in August.

A pilot yard landscape and economy project in Wangnibang Village in the northern tip of Minhang District is also benefiting its rural residents in a spiritually and economically improving way.

Xiao Shu, born in 1998, from Anqing City in the east Anhui Province, is a beneficiary of the New Era Urban Builder and Constructor Home project.

This is a rental housing guarantee space citywide tailored for accommodating workers for the city’s key public service sectors, including logistics and delivery, security, sanitation, greenery, property management, catering, rail transit, housekeeping and health care.

The young man works in the property management service sector and used to rent a subleased single-bedroom apartment that cost about 3,000 yuan (US$423) a month including water and electricity charges.

“Now my company pays for my occupancy of a bed in a six-person dormitory in Pudong New Area at 550 yuan to 600 yuan monthly, from which I only have to assume the cost of 200 or 300 yuan," Shu said. “I can save more and the facilities are good.”

He also hopes he can bring his wife to Shanghai after he becomes more experienced professionally and will apply for a family suite.

“We have offered 300 suites, or 1,188 beds for this welfare rental housing project, out of our total 1,435 suites,” said Yao Yong, vice manager of the Habourcity Group.

The state-owned Habourcity Group, the operator of the New Era Urban Builder and Constructor Home at 1760 Kangqiao Road in Pudong New Area, also runs the rest of regular talent apartments and office rental facilities in the neighborhood.

The project receives government subsidies as well as support from regular rental earnings from the company.

“We rent our beds and suites to the employer companies as appliers first," Yao said. "They’re mostly private enterprises. Then the companies help their individuals to apply. The operation is stable and the tenant feedback is satisfying.

“The occupancy rate in our branch is about 85 percent,” he added.

The total of 1,188 beds falls into different room types, including six-bed dorm that costs 550-600 yuan for each bed monthly, four-bed dorm that costs 400-550 yuan for each bed monthly, standard double-bed dorm that charges 400-450 yuan for each bed monthly, two-loft-bed-with-desk dorm that costs about 800 yuan for each bed monthly, and the family suite that collects a fee at 1,600 yuan monthly.

Their floor area covers about 30 square meters for a unit more or less depending on dwellers’ number.

Small as they are, the dorms are well equipped with kitchen, toilet, furniture and home appliances equipment such as electromagnetic oven, refrigerator, range hood, washing machine, air-conditioner, cabinets, chairs, tables, shower and water heater.