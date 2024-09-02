Legislators from around the world gain insights in city's experiences

Forty-five present and former legislators from 39 countries and regions were invited to visit the Shanghai People's Congress on Monday morning, where they gained insights into the city's legislative framework, its lawmaking processes, and practices on whole-process people's democracy.

Chen Jing, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai People's Congress (SPC), welcomed them to the congressional hall, the venue where standing committee members convene for meetings and votes. She elaborated on China's National People's Congress system and elaborated on the concept of whole-process people's democracy.

Following Chen's introduction and a short film showcasing the workings of the SPC, the legislators expressed a keen interest in the operational mechanisms of the city's legislature, the intricacies of citizen participation in legislation, and Shanghai's urban governance practices.

"We have learned and just come to see the beauty of China, but what we are going to take home, that is more important," said Benjamin Turay, a legislator from Sierra Leone, highlighting his focus on China's legislative processes and oversight mechanisms.