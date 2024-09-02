﻿
Legislators from around the world gain insights in city's experiences

Chen Jing of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai People's Congress welcomes representatives from 39 countries and regions keen to learn about Shanghai's legislative framework.
Forty-five present and former legislators from 39 countries and regions were invited to visit the Shanghai People's Congress on Monday morning, where they gained insights into the city's legislative framework, its lawmaking processes, and practices on whole-process people's democracy.

Chen Jing, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai People's Congress (SPC), welcomed them to the congressional hall, the venue where standing committee members convene for meetings and votes. She elaborated on China's National People's Congress system and elaborated on the concept of whole-process people's democracy.

Following Chen's introduction and a short film showcasing the workings of the SPC, the legislators expressed a keen interest in the operational mechanisms of the city's legislature, the intricacies of citizen participation in legislation, and Shanghai's urban governance practices.

"We have learned and just come to see the beauty of China, but what we are going to take home, that is more important," said Benjamin Turay, a legislator from Sierra Leone, highlighting his focus on China's legislative processes and oversight mechanisms.

Legislators from around the world gain insights in city's experiences
Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Legislators watch a short film about the Shanghai People's Congress.

Legislators from around the world gain insights in city's experiences
Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Benjamin Turay, a legislator from Sierra Leone.

Chen explained the legislative journey, from the collection and discussions of legislative suggestions by deputies, through the formulation and revision of drafts, to the final enactment of laws.

Legislators from around the world gain insights in city's experiences
Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Sherry Rehman, a legislator from Pakistan.

Sherry Rehman, a legislator from Pakistan, who is on her fifth visit to Shanghai, marveled at the city's remarkable transformation. She expressed a keen interest in learning about Shanghai's green development initiatives.

Carlos D'Alessandro, representing Argentina, noted the political stability and prosperity in China, contrasting it with his own country. He wanted to learn about Shanghai's expertise in waste classification, particularly non-landfill waste management.

Legislators from around the world gain insights in city's experiences
Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, a legislator from Liberia.

Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, a legislator from Liberia, inquired about the election process for the Mayor of Shanghai, seeking to understand the democratic structures underpinning urban leadership.

Legislators from around the world gain insights in city's experiences
Wang Jiayi / Ti Gong

Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence's notes.

Chen addressed these inquiries, elucidating the role of the SPC in legislation, electoral processes, and urban governance.

The legislators arrived in Shanghai on August 31 to participate in the upcoming 2024 Legislators Forum for Friendly Exchanges, scheduled to begin in the city tomorrow.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
