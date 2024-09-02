Dates announced for 17th Pujiang Innovation Forum

The 17th Pujiang Innovation Forum is set to take place in Shanghai from September 7 to 10, the city government said today.

Hungary will be the Country of Honor, co-hosting several themed activities including the "China-Hungary Science and Innovation Day" with China.

Shandong will be the Province of Honor.

The forum has attracted over 300 experts and scholars from top international organizations, universities, research institutions, and industries. Nearly 40 percent are from overseas.

Technology departments from past Country of Honor nations, including the UK, the Netherlands, and Brazil, will also be involved.

Under the theme "Sharing Innovation and Shaping the Future: Towards an Open Environment for Scientific and Technological Innovation," the forum will cover topics such as Web 3.0, computational biology, quantum technology, and low-carbon technologies.

The agenda features an opening ceremony and main forum, 24 specialized sessions, and two major events: the Global Startup Investment Conference, known as WeStart, and the Global Tech-Matching Fair, known as InnoMatch Expo.

WeStart will highlight 2,000 startup projects, selecting 100 for live pitches. Meanwhile, InnoMatch Expo will present over 4,000 technology needs and 15,000 talent requirements, showcasing 20 major companies' open innovation platforms.

A new addition to this year's forum is the Y-HUBS youth innovation forum, which will spotlight innovators under 40 sharing ideas and experiences.

Additionally, the forum will for the first time collaborate with MIT Technology Review China Issue to host a global technology youth forum and unveil the "Innovators Under 35" list for the Asia-Pacific region.





