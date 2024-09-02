City's AI sector launches model magic community hub

Shanghai's artificial intelligence sector has achieved a major step forward with the launch of the Model Magic Community, a new hub aimed at attracting and supporting major AI companies specializing in large models.

Located in Zhangjiang Science City within Pudong – a key innovation hotspot – the Model Magic Community spans over 200,000 square meters and is poised to become a central player in Shanghai's expanding AI landscape.

The community currently hosts nearly 40 companies engaged in aspects of AI, including foundational technologies, research and development, scenario design, and computing support. This cluster is expected to foster collaboration and integrate diverse elements of the AI industry, creating a well-rounded development environment.

Among the initial tenants, who began moving in last week, are prominent names such as Data Grand, Xiaodu Technology, and RockAI.