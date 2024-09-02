City's AI sector launches model magic community hub
Shanghai's artificial intelligence sector has achieved a major step forward with the launch of the Model Magic Community, a new hub aimed at attracting and supporting major AI companies specializing in large models.
Located in Zhangjiang Science City within Pudong – a key innovation hotspot – the Model Magic Community spans over 200,000 square meters and is poised to become a central player in Shanghai's expanding AI landscape.
The community currently hosts nearly 40 companies engaged in aspects of AI, including foundational technologies, research and development, scenario design, and computing support. This cluster is expected to foster collaboration and integrate diverse elements of the AI industry, creating a well-rounded development environment.
Among the initial tenants, who began moving in last week, are prominent names such as Data Grand, Xiaodu Technology, and RockAI.
Future plans for the community include developments in embodied intelligence and extending its impact into critical sectors including manufacturing, finance, and healthcare.
Last Friday, the community established partnerships with 15 application scenario partners, including ZTE, SiliconFlow, and the National and Local Co-Built Humanoid Robotics Innovation Center, along with 26 financial partners. These collaborations aim to provide comprehensive support, combining industry and capital to drive growth.
Additionally, the community has introduced the "Model Magic Source" incubator, a 5,000-square-meter facility featuring shared spaces, product displays, and dedicated meeting rooms.
With its expanding network of key laboratories, research institutions, leading companies, and a dynamic startup ecosystem, Pudong is well-positioned to lead in the application of large AI models across various industries.
Li Hui, director of the Pudong Science Technology and Economy Commission, said that Pudong had established a state-of-the-art computing center. Plans were underway to build a larger computing cluster, and to develop the "Intelligent Computing Service Platform," which aims to offer 20,000 petaflops computing capacity and reliable, versatile computing services.