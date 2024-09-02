Newest riverside gem now open for all to enjoy
Shanghai's newest riverside gem, the Gate M West Bund Dream Center, was unveiled at the weekend along the Huangpu River on the Xuhui waterfront.
This 162,000-square-meter project, formerly a cement factory, now stands as a showcase of urban renewal, blending preserved industrial heritage with contemporary amenities.
Spanning 800 meters along the river, Gate M integrates shopping, fashion, entertainment, and dining in one vibrant location.
It features nearly 66,000 square meters of commercial and cultural space, attracting an array of first national stores, such as Bape Gallery and Aark Space. The Bloomarket, hailed as China's first open-air urban waterfront market, will also open soon.
Popular coffee spots such as Blue Bottle Coffee and M Stand have opened, offering outdoor seating with impressive 180-degree views of the Huangpu River.
International outdoor lifestyle brands are also introduced to provide enhanced options for runners and cyclists enjoying the waterfront.
In celebration of Shanghai's vibrant summer season, Gate M has teamed up with SFC Events and Shang'an Live to present 20 outdoor riverside music and theater events, highlighted by outdoor movie screening of hits such as "La La Land," "B for Busy" and "Yao-Chinese Folktales."
Another standout attraction is DiscoTopia, hailed a China's first retro roller skating event, which combines live electronic music, performances, markets, and themed parties.
From September 6 to 8, the More Drink riverside market will offer a delightful mix of art, food, drinks, and pet-friendly activities.
A series of themed events will continue through October.
The West Bund area boasts a range of prominent art and cultural venues, including the West Bund Dome, West Bund Theater, Tank Shanghai and West Bund Museum, hosting over 390 events a year and attracting more than 4 million visitors.