Newest riverside gem now open for all to enjoy

Shanghai's newest riverside gem, the Gate M West Bund Dream Center, was unveiled at the weekend along the Huangpu River on the Xuhui waterfront.

This 162,000-square-meter project, formerly a cement factory, now stands as a showcase of urban renewal, blending preserved industrial heritage with contemporary amenities.

Spanning 800 meters along the river, Gate M integrates shopping, fashion, entertainment, and dining in one vibrant location.

It features nearly 66,000 square meters of commercial and cultural space, attracting an array of first national stores, such as Bape Gallery and Aark Space. The Bloomarket, hailed as China's first open-air urban waterfront market, will also open soon.