News / Metro

School launches investigation after student collapses during PE

  19:12 UTC+8, 2024-09-03       0
Statement by Shanghai Xuhui High School indicates that serious action would be taken against the teacher involved for failing to respond appropriately to the situation.
A video shows a student collapsing during PE at Xuhui Middle School in Shanghai on Monday.

A video showing a student at Shanghai Xuhui High School collapsing during a physical education class on Monday went viral. Later that evening, the school issued a statement announcing an investigation into the incident.

According to the statement, the sixth grader fainted during gym class after feeling unwell. After being taken to the hospital for treatment, the student had returned home safely.

After the boy collapsed, students nearby raised their hands to alert the teacher.

Later a male teacher approached and instructed the student to lie back down, then turned and walked away.

Throughout the incident, a female teacher standing with her back to the boy didn't respond, focusing on her mobile phone the whole time.

The school's statement indicated that serious action would be taken against any teachers involved, in accordance with school policies, for failing to respond appropriately to the situation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
