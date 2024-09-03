Legislators call for communication, understanding and cooperation
Nearly 50 legislature representatives from 43 countries attended the 2024 Legislators Forum for Friendly Exchanges in Shanghai on Tuesday, calling for communication, understanding and cooperation.
The forum, spearheaded by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, had "Revitalizing the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development" as its theme.
Wang Dongming, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of National People's Congress of China, said at the opening ceremony that Chinese President Xi Jinping has put forward the Belt and Road initiative and three other proposals on global development, security and civilization in recent years, advocating an equal and orderly multi-polar world and economic globalization that is inclusive and benefits all. He also said China has just adopted a resolution to promote the Chinese approach of modernization to provide "broader development space" for the rest of the world.
He called on participants, including incumbent and former legislators, to work together to uphold global security, promote global development, enhance global cooperation, broaden global openness and improve mutual learning to create a sound environment for practical collaboration in various fields.
Huang Lixin, chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai People's Congress, said Shanghai, a window for the rest of the world to observe China, looked forward to enhancing exchanges and cooperation with legislators from all over the world to jointly facilitate high-quality development.
Yang Wanming, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, emphasized the importance of the creation of the forum as an institutionalized exchange platform to foster mutual development among participating nations.
Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, president pro-tempore of the Senate of the Republic of Liberia, thanked China for its support in infrastructure, education, health care and economic sectors in her country. She said the forum provided an excellent opportunity for all participants to build up connections and share experiences, as well as see what lay behind China's successful development. She expressed a wish for participating nations to improve their friendship and cooperation with China.
The forum also featured eight parallel sessions on topics ranging from global development and economic recovery, and global security and lasting peace, to inclusiveness and diversity of civilization, and high-quality B&R cooperation and global partnership for sustainable development.
Spyridon Kyriakis, a member of the Hellenic Parliament, said the path to global development and economic recovery was fraught with challenges but also filled with opportunities through investing in human capital, diversifying economies, strengthening international cooperation and prioritizing inclusive and sustainable development.
To bolster global security and lasting peace, legislators underscored the paramount importance of enhancing dialogue among nations.
Aleksandar Mirkovic, a Serbian legislator, noted that dialogue stood as the sole viable path towards resolving any war or conflict.
Benjamin Turay, a representative from Sierra Leone, concurred, asserting that the cornerstone of achieving global security and enduring peace lay in "the promotion of dialogue and mutual understanding among nations."
Domagoj Hajdukovic, a Croatian legislator, said the essence of war was inherently anti-civilizational. "We need more efforts that can facilitate dialogue and sustainable solutions of conflicts," he said.
In the "Climate Change & Environment Protection" session, Sherry Rehman, Pakistan People's Party leader in the Pakistan Senate, said no country can solve the environmental problem by itself as the climate and environmental crisis was a global issue.
Rehman said that in facing climate destruction, China was taking a great lead while Shanghai was a model in green transformation and sustainable develop.
"I'm very inspired by Shanghai, which has changed in front of my eyes, and it becomes the country's flagship," Rehman said.
Six participants shared their views on the theme of "Inclusiveness and Mutual Learning & Diversity of Civilization."
"I strongly believe that it's incorrect to think that one country can assure better conditions of life with population in an unstable world, with widespread levels of poverty and with many wars going on." said Roberto Speranza, deputy of Italy's Democratic Party and the country's former health minister.
Roberto said he believed everyone's well-being improved when others are also thriving.
"International inclusiveness and international cooperation are the right way to develop a better world for everyone."
"In theory at least, a globalized world brings alternative ideas and views," said John Haslem, president of the Association of Former Members of the Parliament of Australia. "Wide consideration should result in better outcomes."
"If that society is inclusive, if that society is willing to learn from others, if that society is willing to respect diversity of ideas and conduct, we would expect life to be better."