Legislators call for communication, understanding and cooperation

Nearly 50 legislature representatives from 43 countries attended the 2024 Legislators Forum for Friendly Exchanges in Shanghai on Tuesday, calling for communication, understanding and cooperation.

The forum, spearheaded by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, had "Revitalizing the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development" as its theme.

Wang Dongming, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of National People's Congress of China, said at the opening ceremony that Chinese President Xi Jinping has put forward the Belt and Road initiative and three other proposals on global development, security and civilization in recent years, advocating an equal and orderly multi-polar world and economic globalization that is inclusive and benefits all. He also said China has just adopted a resolution to promote the Chinese approach of modernization to provide "broader development space" for the rest of the world.

He called on participants, including incumbent and former legislators, to work together to uphold global security, promote global development, enhance global cooperation, broaden global openness and improve mutual learning to create a sound environment for practical collaboration in various fields.

Huang Lixin, chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai People's Congress, said Shanghai, a window for the rest of the world to observe China, looked forward to enhancing exchanges and cooperation with legislators from all over the world to jointly facilitate high-quality development.

Yang Wanming, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, emphasized the importance of the creation of the forum as an institutionalized exchange platform to foster mutual development among participating nations.

Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, president pro-tempore of the Senate of the Republic of Liberia, thanked China for its support in infrastructure, education, health care and economic sectors in her country. She said the forum provided an excellent opportunity for all participants to build up connections and share experiences, as well as see what lay behind China's successful development. She expressed a wish for participating nations to improve their friendship and cooperation with China.