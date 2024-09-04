Alliance set to breathe new life into Suhe Bay waterfront area

A new alliance has been formed in Jing'an's Beizhan Subdistrict to revitalize the Suhe Bay waterfront area, transforming it into a thriving commercial and cultural destination.

The Beizhan Subdistrict Suhe Bay Business Alliance will roll out a range of initiatives, including policy briefings, talent services, and streamlined administrative support to foster a more business-friendly environment.

The alliance also plans to organize a series of cultural, sports, and lifestyle events to help talent integrate seamlessly into the local community.

Situated in the heart of Suhe Bay, Beizhan Subdistrict features a 2,300-meter stretch along the Suzhou River and is home to prominent commercial centers such as Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World and Jing'an Joy City.

The area also boasts a network of 21 art institutions, including Fotografiska and UCCA Edge.

In recent years, the subdistrict has collaborated with these art institutions, emerging as a cultural hotspot that integrates high-end art into daily community life.

Recent projects include a collaboration with UCCA Edge and UArt Space to transform an empty wall at the intersection of Fujian Road Bridge and Beisuzhou Road with vibrant artwork.