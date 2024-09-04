﻿
Alliance set to breathe new life into Suhe Bay waterfront area

Beizhan Subdistrict Suhe Bay Business Alliance to foster a more business-friendly environment in addition to organizing a series of cultural, sports, and lifestyle events.
Ti Gong

A bird's eye view of Beizhan Subdistrict.

A new alliance has been formed in Jing'an's Beizhan Subdistrict to revitalize the Suhe Bay waterfront area, transforming it into a thriving commercial and cultural destination.

The Beizhan Subdistrict Suhe Bay Business Alliance will roll out a range of initiatives, including policy briefings, talent services, and streamlined administrative support to foster a more business-friendly environment.

The alliance also plans to organize a series of cultural, sports, and lifestyle events to help talent integrate seamlessly into the local community.

Situated in the heart of Suhe Bay, Beizhan Subdistrict features a 2,300-meter stretch along the Suzhou River and is home to prominent commercial centers such as Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World and Jing'an Joy City.

The area also boasts a network of 21 art institutions, including Fotografiska and UCCA Edge.

In recent years, the subdistrict has collaborated with these art institutions, emerging as a cultural hotspot that integrates high-end art into daily community life.

Recent projects include a collaboration with UCCA Edge and UArt Space to transform an empty wall at the intersection of Fujian Road Bridge and Beisuzhou Road with vibrant artwork.

Ti Gong

Beizhan Subdistrict worked with local art institutions to create an art wall.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
