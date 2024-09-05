Father's girlfriend detained after boy declared brain dead

A woman has been put under criminal detention by Shanghai police after allegations she abused a 3-year-old boy who has now been declared brain dead, according to a report by Chinese Business View.

The woman, surnamed Zhao, is the girlfriend of the boy's father.

The boy's mother recently posted a video online, claiming that her son had been abused by his "stepmother" and had many bruises on his body, such as chest, back, and hips.

According to a relative of the boy, his hometown is in Suixi County, Huaibei City, Anhui Province. He had been raised by his father and moved to Shanghai's Pudong New Area after his parents divorced about two years ago. Later, his father got a girlfriend, Zhao, who was in main charge of taking care of the child.

The relative also claimed there were obvious bites on the boy's body.

According to the report, Zhao said the boy had bitten her so she had bitten him back.

When Zhao took the boy to hospital on August 24, doctors called police after seeing his injuries, the report said.

The boy is currently under treatment in the ICU of a hospital in Pudong, but has been diagnosed as brain dead.

Investigations are ongoing, according to local police.