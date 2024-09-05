News / Metro

Father's girlfriend detained after boy declared brain dead

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:22 UTC+8, 2024-09-05       0
Mother of 3-year-old posts video online claiming his "stepmother" had abused the child, with bruises seen all over his body and obvious bite marks causing doctors to call police.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:22 UTC+8, 2024-09-05       0
Father's girlfriend detained after boy declared brain dead

Bruises are seen on the body of a 3-year-old boy allegedly abused by his father's girlfriend.

A woman has been put under criminal detention by Shanghai police after allegations she abused a 3-year-old boy who has now been declared brain dead, according to a report by Chinese Business View.

The woman, surnamed Zhao, is the girlfriend of the boy's father.

The boy's mother recently posted a video online, claiming that her son had been abused by his "stepmother" and had many bruises on his body, such as chest, back, and hips.

According to a relative of the boy, his hometown is in Suixi County, Huaibei City, Anhui Province. He had been raised by his father and moved to Shanghai's Pudong New Area after his parents divorced about two years ago. Later, his father got a girlfriend, Zhao, who was in main charge of taking care of the child.

The relative also claimed there were obvious bites on the boy's body.

According to the report, Zhao said the boy had bitten her so she had bitten him back.

When Zhao took the boy to hospital on August 24, doctors called police after seeing his injuries, the report said.

The boy is currently under treatment in the ICU of a hospital in Pudong, but has been diagnosed as brain dead.

Investigations are ongoing, according to local police.

Father's girlfriend detained after boy declared brain dead

A bite mark on the boy's leg.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Guo Jiayi
Pudong New Area
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     