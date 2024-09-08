Pujiang Innovation Forum reveals new research

Shanghai residents aged 20 to 60 are healthier than their peers elsewhere, shedding light on the human phenome – a study of biological traits from birth to old age – according to new research revealed at the 2024 Pujiang Innovation Forum.

The human phenome study aims to explore how genetic and environmental factors converge to shape our health.

By examining these interactions, scientists hope to uncover key links between diseases, environmental influences, and various traits, potentially leading to breakthroughs in our understanding and enhancement of human health.

During the forum's "International Human Phenome Forum" sub-forum, Leroy Hood, a pioneer in systems biology, praised China's leadership in phenomics research, putting Shanghai among the top global centers for phenomics alongside Seattle and Tel Aviv.

The International Human Phenome Consortium (IHPC), launched in Shanghai in 2018, has now expanded to include 23 institutions and teams from 20 countries.

This growth underscores the increasing global recognition of the International Human Phenome Project, a major initiative led by Chinese scientists aimed at advancing our understanding of health and disease through detailed analysis.