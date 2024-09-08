City committed to technological reform and dynamic innovation

The 2024 Pujiang Innovation Forum opened yesterday in Shanghai under the theme "Sharing Innovation and Shaping the Future: Towards an Open Environment for Scientific and Technological Innovation".

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining addressed the opening ceremony, highlighting the city's dedication to advancing technological reform and cultivating a dynamic innovation ecosystem.

He also stressed the need to bolster technological innovation, improve the efficiency of the innovation system, and enhance open cooperation.

Hungarian President Katalin Novak, representing the Country of Honor, conveyed her congratulations via a letter to the forum.

The keynote speeches were presented by Wan Gang, chairman of China Association for Science and Technology, and Yin Hejun, Chinese Minister of Science and Technology,

Wan underscored the significance of fostering an open and equitable global development environment. Yin Hejun, on the other hand, showcased China's extensive network of international science and technology partnerships and agreements.

Yin highlighted that China has established science and technology cooperation agreements with more than 160 countries and regions, signed 118 bilateral and multilateral agreements, and launched the "International Science and Technology Cooperation Initiative," which aims to provide Chinese solutions and contributions to global technological advancement.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng spearheaded the ceremony and announced the establishment of the Shanghai Future Industries Fund, a 10-billion-yuan (US$1.41 billion) initiative designed to support emerging industries.

Additionally, the forum introduced China-Hungary Science Innovation Day.

This year's forum has drawn more than 300 experts and scholars from leading international organizations, universities, research institutions, and industries, with nearly 40 percent coming from overseas.





