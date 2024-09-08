Five confirmed dead in road accident in Shanghai

Five people have been confirmed dead after a container lorry rolled over and crushed a sedan in Shanghai on Sunday, according to police in the Pudong New Area.

The accident took place at 10:18 am when the lorry overturned onto a passing car while attempting to avoid an oncoming vehicle. All the casualties were in the crushed car and were later confirmed dead at the hospital.

The drivers of both the lorry and the turning vehicle have been detained by police. The accident is still under police investigation.