﻿
News / Metro

Five confirmed dead in road accident in Shanghai

Xinhua
  20:39 UTC+8, 2024-09-08       0
Five people have been confirmed dead after a container lorry rolled over and crushed a sedan in Shanghai on Sunday, according to police in the Pudong New Area.
Xinhua
  20:39 UTC+8, 2024-09-08       0

Five people have been confirmed dead after a container lorry rolled over and crushed a sedan in Shanghai on Sunday, according to police in the Pudong New Area.

The accident took place at 10:18 am when the lorry overturned onto a passing car while attempting to avoid an oncoming vehicle. All the casualties were in the crushed car and were later confirmed dead at the hospital.

The drivers of both the lorry and the turning vehicle have been detained by police. The accident is still under police investigation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Pudong New Area
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     