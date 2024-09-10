Exclusive interview with Russ Shaw, of Global Tech Advocates

In an exclusive interview with Shanghai Daily, Russ Shaw CBE, founder of Global Tech Advocates and London Tech Ambassador, shares his vision for elevating the Pujiang Innovation Forum to the global stage.

As a founding partner of London Tech Week – the premier global technology event – Shaw offers unique insights into fostering international tech connections.

Shaw, whose organization connects tech leaders globally, was keen to explore the synergy between Shanghai's Pujiang Forum and London Tech Week.

"I'm here to learn about the Pujiang Forum and understand how we can better connect to London Tech Week," he says. Last year, Shaw met Shanghai's vice mayor to discuss potential collaborations.

He highlights the diverse activities during London Tech Week, including its "Fringe" events scattered across London. "I think there are good synergies with Pujiang to really see how this becomes an even more important global event that happens to take place in Shanghai," Shaw says.

In addition to his work in London, Shaw has fostered strong connections with China. "We regularly welcome delegations from China to London and the UK to find new areas for collaboration."

Through Global Tech Advocates, which Shaw established in London, he brings together a diverse community of tech leaders, startups, scale-ups, investors, and universities. "This inclusive community supports startups and scale-ups across various ecosystems," he says.

In 2017, he launched Tech China Advocates in Shanghai and has since expanded to five other cities.

Shaw praises Shanghai's rapid development and the city's potential for innovation, particularly in areas such as AI and sustainability. "I love the AI for life initiative here," he says. He sees substantial opportunities for technology transfer and is enthusiastic about future collaborations between London and China.