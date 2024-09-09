﻿
News / Metro

Pudong celebrates summer in Shanghai with sports and outdoor events

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:18 UTC+8, 2024-09-10       0
First up is the 2024 Shanghai Triathlon Corporate Challenge on September 16, with major companies such as InterContinental Hotels, Speedo, and Suntory among the participants.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:18 UTC+8, 2024-09-10       0

This September, Pudong will be abuzz with a series of exciting sports and outdoor events.

First up is the 2024 Shanghai Triathlon Corporate Challenge on September 16 at the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center.

This triathlon features a relay and covers a total distance of 51.5 kilometers, including a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40 kilometers of virtual cycling, and a 10-kilometer run.

Major companies including InterContinental Hotels Group, Speedo, and Suntory are among the participants.

The fun continues with The Color Run on September 21 at Sunland Green Space, Shanghai's largest lake park in the city center.

Known as "the happiest 5k on Earth," this untimed event invites participants to run or walk through a rainbow of colorful powder stations, transforming their white clothes into a vibrant display of hues.

Also on September 15, Decathlon will open two new stores in Pudong.

The Hongfeng store will showcase a range of road bikes and offer sports equipment rentals and second-hand gear recycling.

The LaLaport store will represent over 80 different sports activities, catering to sports aficionados of all levels with a wide variety of innovative products and services.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Decathlon
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     