Pudong celebrates summer in Shanghai with sports and outdoor events

This September, Pudong will be abuzz with a series of exciting sports and outdoor events.

First up is the 2024 Shanghai Triathlon Corporate Challenge on September 16 at the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center.

This triathlon features a relay and covers a total distance of 51.5 kilometers, including a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40 kilometers of virtual cycling, and a 10-kilometer run.

Major companies including InterContinental Hotels Group, Speedo, and Suntory are among the participants.

The fun continues with The Color Run on September 21 at Sunland Green Space, Shanghai's largest lake park in the city center.

Known as "the happiest 5k on Earth," this untimed event invites participants to run or walk through a rainbow of colorful powder stations, transforming their white clothes into a vibrant display of hues.

Also on September 15, Decathlon will open two new stores in Pudong.

The Hongfeng store will showcase a range of road bikes and offer sports equipment rentals and second-hand gear recycling.

The LaLaport store will represent over 80 different sports activities, catering to sports aficionados of all levels with a wide variety of innovative products and services.





