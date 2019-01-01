Shanghai Expo Culture Park unveils highly-anticipated new attractions

A pair of twin hills and a stunning greenhouse are highlights of the Shanghai Expo Culture Park's southern section, which is set to open to the public on September 20.

Two highly-anticipated new attractions in downtown Shanghai – a pair of twin hills and stunning conservatories – have been unveiled, offering a fresh blend of natural beauty and architectural wonder. Both are highlights of the Shanghai Expo Culture Park's southern section, which covers 65 hectares and is set to open to the public on September 20, nearly three years after the northern section's debut.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Known as the "Twin Hills," these two artificial formations rise impressively against the city skyline on the southeastern edge of the park, spanning a sprawling 300,000 square meters. This landscape features a 48-meter hill and a slightly shorter 37-meter companion, which are forested with over 7,000 trees, creating a natural landscape reminiscent of wild mountain forests with cascading streams and waterfalls. The water for the waterfalls and streams is sourced from the Huangpu River and has been cleaned and purified. Meandering trails offer a tranquil escape, drawing visitors to stroll and take in the views. Beneath the surface, the hills conceal an open-space structure housing an exhibition hall, a parking garage, and other facilities. At the base of the hills is a children's playground.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Nestled in the heart of the park, adjacent to the tranquil central lake and flanked by the twin hills, is the Shanghai Greenhouse. Covering approximately 22,000 square meters, this sprawling urban oasis features three distinct themed pavilions: Sand Mirage, Cloud Forest, and Cloud Canyon. Each pavilion is designed to represent a unique plant habitat. Visitors can explore arid tropical environments, shaded tropical retreats, and sun-drenched tropical gardens. Highlights include towering specimens such as the saguaro cactus, one of the tallest cacti in the world; the notoriously poisonous upas trees; and the baobab trees, often called the "tree of life."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Adding to the allure, the greenhouse features an underwater forest with a 12-meter-long, 4-meter-deep aquarium teeming with vibrant tropical fish. Throughout the space, artful sculptures, innovative installations, and dynamic projections create a sensory-rich environment that seamlessly blends nature with cultural artistry. To mark its grand opening, the venue is offering a limited run of early-bird tickets at 59 yuan (US$8.28) each, valid until the end of the year. Tickets can be secured via the Shanghai Expo Culture Park's mini-program or on platforms such as Meituan and Trip.com. Future ticketing options, including combined passes for the greenhouse and other park attractions, will be released later this year.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE