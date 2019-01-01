﻿
Shanghai Expo Culture Park unveils highly-anticipated new attractions

  18:14 UTC+8, 2024-09-10       0
A pair of twin hills and a stunning greenhouse are highlights of the Shanghai Expo Culture Park's southern section, which is set to open to the public on September 20.
Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei.

Two highly-anticipated new attractions in downtown Shanghai – a pair of twin hills and stunning conservatories – have been unveiled, offering a fresh blend of natural beauty and architectural wonder.

Both are highlights of the Shanghai Expo Culture Park's southern section, which covers 65 hectares and is set to open to the public on September 20, nearly three years after the northern section's debut.

"Twin Hills"

Known as the "Twin Hills," these two artificial formations rise impressively against the city skyline on the southeastern edge of the park, spanning a sprawling 300,000 square meters.

This landscape features a 48-meter hill and a slightly shorter 37-meter companion, which are forested with over 7,000 trees, creating a natural landscape reminiscent of wild mountain forests with cascading streams and waterfalls.

The water for the waterfalls and streams is sourced from the Huangpu River and has been cleaned and purified.

Meandering trails offer a tranquil escape, drawing visitors to stroll and take in the views. Beneath the surface, the hills conceal an open-space structure housing an exhibition hall, a parking garage, and other facilities.

At the base of the hills is a children's playground.

An aerial view shows the vastness of the Shanghai Greenhouse.

Nestled in the heart of the park, adjacent to the tranquil central lake and flanked by the twin hills, is the Shanghai Greenhouse.

Covering approximately 22,000 square meters, this sprawling urban oasis features three distinct themed pavilions: Sand Mirage, Cloud Forest, and Cloud Canyon.

Each pavilion is designed to represent a unique plant habitat. Visitors can explore arid tropical environments, shaded tropical retreats, and sun-drenched tropical gardens.

Highlights include towering specimens such as the saguaro cactus, one of the tallest cacti in the world; the notoriously poisonous upas trees; and the baobab trees, often called the "tree of life."

The Shanghai Greenhouse is home to an urban oasis.

Adding to the allure, the greenhouse features an underwater forest with a 12-meter-long, 4-meter-deep aquarium teeming with vibrant tropical fish.

Throughout the space, artful sculptures, innovative installations, and dynamic projections create a sensory-rich environment that seamlessly blends nature with cultural artistry.

To mark its grand opening, the venue is offering a limited run of early-bird tickets at 59 yuan (US$8.28) each, valid until the end of the year.

Tickets can be secured via the Shanghai Expo Culture Park's mini-program or on platforms such as Meituan and Trip.com.

Future ticketing options, including combined passes for the greenhouse and other park attractions, will be released later this year.

A corner of the greenhouse is home to a desert plant display.

To celebrate the opening of the park's southern section, a series of events will be hosted, including a photo exhibition at the exhibition center of "Twin Hills," and a street performer festival on the park's grand lawn.

Additionally, several former Shanghai Expo venues have been renovated for new purposes.

The former French Pavilion will feature an exhibition of French sculptor Auguste Rodin. The former Italian Pavilion will host an exhibition showcasing Italian lifestyle and art. The former Russian Pavilion will reopen as a state-of-the-art entertainment hub called Red Rock, featuring popular music, fashion, and cutting-edge technology under one roof.

These exhibitions and performances will be introduced in late September.

The Shanghai Expo Culture Park began construction in September 2017. The northern section opened to the public in December 2021 and had already welcomed over 5.38 million guests as of the end of August.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
