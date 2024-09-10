Jing'an set to sparkle during Shanghai Tourism Festival

Jing'an is set to sparkle with an array of cultural and artistic events during the Shanghai Tourism Festival.

On September 19, the Shanghai Exhibition Center will unveil two grand light spectacles: the Shanghai International Light Festival and the Shining Shanghai Festival.

At the southern plaza, a two-minute grand show themed "Shining Shanghai" will illuminate the venue with vibrant displays that capture the essence of Jing'an. The western garden will host three distinct light experiences –"City of Illusions," "Twilight Garden," and "Dance of Light"– creating an immersive journey through Jing'an's unique visual landscape.

Beyond the opening shows, through October 18, visitors can explore exceptional light shows and art installations at the exhibition center, Jing'an Park, Zhangyuan Garden, and in waterfront areas along Suzhou Creek.

September also welcomes the 29th Shanghai International Tea Culture Tourism Festival, which aims to establish Jing'an as the go-to destination for tea enthusiasts.

This year's festival will for the first time include the "Suhe Tea Market" at the Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World from September 19 to 22.

The market will feature a diverse array of tea-related products, cultural goods, and traditional crafts, including opportunities to blend personalized tea creations and participate in activities like traditional costume photo experiences and alleyway games.

On September 26, the Jing'an International Sculpture Project will return, showcasing 35 sculptures by artists from 10 countries at Jing'an Sculpture Park and several other sites around the district.

During the tourism festival, Jing'an will also offer alleyway tours, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in old Shanghai's charm along the Suzhou Creek and Nanjing Road W and uncover stories behind the historical Zhangyuan Garden, Tianhou Palace and Shenyuli shikumen-style complex.

The tours will also highlight traditional customs such as tea ceremonies, hanfu attire, and intangible cultural heritage crafts, making for an enriching exploration of the past and present.