﻿
News / Metro

New platform to offer container information for traders

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:41 UTC+8, 2024-09-10       0
Foreign trade enterprises are now able to look up information of their containers online thanks to a new platform developed by local transport authorities.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:41 UTC+8, 2024-09-10       0

Foreign trade enterprises are now able to look up detailed and comprehensive information of their containers online, such as real-time location and status, after the Shanghai Transportation Commission and port operator jointly released a new intelligent platform for container transportation services on Tuesday.

Featuring digital-twin as well as blockchain technology, the one-stop intelligent platform combines the transportation and logistics information of containers by rail, road and water, according the operator, Shanghai International Port Group.

New platform to offer container information for traders
Ti Gong

The real-time location and information of a shipping vessel.

It covers tracking data for container trucks and ships across 18 nodes in the export process and 14 nodes in the import process of international container transportation, successfully establishing a logistics information network for railway-water transportation, the first its kind in China, according to Yang Huamin, an official with SIPG.

After registration, a wide range of users within the port and shipping area, including cargo owners, shipping lines, port operators, logistics enterprises, and government regulatory authorities, can look up information such as vessel status, container status, port operations, railway-water and road-water intermodal transport, as well as hazardous materials container loading sites.

"Through the platform, users can check the real-time location of containers and trucks, which used to spread in different system." Yang said.

New platform to offer container information for traders
Ti Gong

Time nodes of railway-water transportation.

The platform integrates massive data inside and outside the port area to build a highly realistic virtual environment, the digital twin of the real port, which can not only accurately predict the number of containers entering the port, but also supports an insight into the driving trajectory and parking patterns of container trucks around the port area, providing detailed data support for the traffic management department.

New platform to offer container information for traders
Ti Gong

Digital real-time reflection of Waigaoqiao Port area, the shining points are the container trucks.

In addition, the platform's paperless function has established a data-sharing network among all participating parties, shortening the bill of lading exchange process from 1-2 days to 3-4 minutes.

Users can log on website (www.tmaas.com.cn) or download the Jiyun MaaS App to access the information service. An English version is available on the mobile platform.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     