New platform to offer container information for traders

Foreign trade enterprises are now able to look up information of their containers online thanks to a new platform developed by local transport authorities.

Foreign trade enterprises are now able to look up detailed and comprehensive information of their containers online, such as real-time location and status, after the Shanghai Transportation Commission and port operator jointly released a new intelligent platform for container transportation services on Tuesday. Featuring digital-twin as well as blockchain technology, the one-stop intelligent platform combines the transportation and logistics information of containers by rail, road and water, according the operator, Shanghai International Port Group.

Ti Gong

It covers tracking data for container trucks and ships across 18 nodes in the export process and 14 nodes in the import process of international container transportation, successfully establishing a logistics information network for railway-water transportation, the first its kind in China, according to Yang Huamin, an official with SIPG. After registration, a wide range of users within the port and shipping area, including cargo owners, shipping lines, port operators, logistics enterprises, and government regulatory authorities, can look up information such as vessel status, container status, port operations, railway-water and road-water intermodal transport, as well as hazardous materials container loading sites. "Through the platform, users can check the real-time location of containers and trucks, which used to spread in different system." Yang said.

The platform integrates massive data inside and outside the port area to build a highly realistic virtual environment, the digital twin of the real port, which can not only accurately predict the number of containers entering the port, but also supports an insight into the driving trajectory and parking patterns of container trucks around the port area, providing detailed data support for the traffic management department.



