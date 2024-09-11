﻿
News / Metro

TR35 Asia Pacific tech pioneers announced at Pujiang Innovation Forum

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:01 UTC+8, 2024-09-11
Leading global technology media outlet MIT Technology Review announces the Innovators Under 35 Asia Pacific 2024 at the Meet TR35 Summit, during the 2024 Pujiang Innovation Forum.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:01 UTC+8, 2024-09-11

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Li Qian.

A prestigious list recognizing emerging innovators in the Asia Pacific region has been unveiled in Shanghai, spotlighting the next generation of tech pioneers poised to make a global impact.

The announcement of the Innovators Under 35 Asia Pacific 2024 by MIT Technology Review – a leading global technology media outlet – took place at the Meet TR35 Summit during the 2024 Pujiang Innovation Forum.

MIT Technology Review's Innovators Under 35, commonly known as TR35, began in 1999 to mark the publication's 100th anniversary. It has since become a leading platform for celebrating young tech innovators. The initiative expanded regionally in 2010, covering Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and beyond.

This year's honorees for TR35 Asia Pacific – 17 from China and 18 from or working in other Asia Pacific countries such as Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Russia – are recognized for their groundbreaking work that is expected to drive exciting developments in coming years.

They fall into five categories: "Inventors," who develop new technologies and startups; "Pioneers," who advance fundamental research; "Entrepreneurs," who launch tech ventures; "Humanitarians," who use technology to enhance opportunities or advocate policies; and "Visionaries," who discover new applications for existing technologies.

TR35 Asia Pacific tech pioneers announced at Pujiang Innovation Forum
Ti Gong

Some of the recipients of the TR35 Asia Pacific 2024 awards record the honor.

Notable innovators include Park Jimin from South Korea, an assistant professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology; Akanksha Thawani from India, a Damon Runyon Postdoctoral Fellow at UC Berkeley; and Ning Ziyang from China, special technology officer at Contemporary Amperex Technology – China's largest automotive lithium-ion battery maker.

Mat Honan, editor-in-chief of MIT Technology Review, underscored the pivotal role of young talent in driving technological innovation. He praised the rapid ascent and potential of young Chinese innovators, highlighting their significant contributions to the global tech landscape.

The Asia Pacific region, which represents over 60 percent of the global population, plays a crucial role in shaping global tech trends. The TR35 Asia Pacific list, first published in 2014, reflects this growing influence. Over the past decade, 185 young innovators have been featured, highlighting emerging trends.

An analysis of TR35 Asia Pacific entries from 2014 to 2023 shows that the top fields were material science and nanotechnology (27.6%), biotechnology and medicine (26.5%), and energy and sustainable development (15.1%). These fields underscore the region's significant contributions to advancing technology.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
﻿
