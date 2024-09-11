TR35 Asia Pacific tech pioneers announced at Pujiang Innovation Forum

A prestigious list recognizing emerging innovators in the Asia Pacific region has been unveiled in Shanghai, spotlighting the next generation of tech pioneers poised to make a global impact.

The announcement of the Innovators Under 35 Asia Pacific 2024 by MIT Technology Review – a leading global technology media outlet – took place at the Meet TR35 Summit during the 2024 Pujiang Innovation Forum.

MIT Technology Review's Innovators Under 35, commonly known as TR35, began in 1999 to mark the publication's 100th anniversary. It has since become a leading platform for celebrating young tech innovators. The initiative expanded regionally in 2010, covering Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and beyond.

This year's honorees for TR35 Asia Pacific – 17 from China and 18 from or working in other Asia Pacific countries such as Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Russia – are recognized for their groundbreaking work that is expected to drive exciting developments in coming years.

They fall into five categories: "Inventors," who develop new technologies and startups; "Pioneers," who advance fundamental research; "Entrepreneurs," who launch tech ventures; "Humanitarians," who use technology to enhance opportunities or advocate policies; and "Visionaries," who discover new applications for existing technologies.