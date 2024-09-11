Air-defense sirens to be heard across the city on Sept 21

Air defense warning sirens will sound across Shanghai around noon on September 21, the third Saturday of September and the National Defense Education Day, the city's national defense mobilization office said on Wednesday.

People in Shanghai, except at the two airports, will hear three different sounds from 11:35am to 11:58am at three-minute intervals – early warning, air defense siren, and the all-clear signal.

No action is required for those not participating in the air defense drill on Saturday, said Wang Yaoming, deputy director with the office.

"There is no need for panic when hearing the sound, and residents should keep a close eye on their kids and elderly during the period," Wang said.

Related drills will be carried out by various departments across the city.

The city will also enhance national defense education, including releasing themed posters, games and trailers.

There are also off-line activities, and this year's main venue will be at Columbia Circle in Changning District.

"It will be the first time that we combine the indoor and outdoor drills and activities together," said Wang said. "People can also experience national defense theme VR videos at the venue."

To raise awareness of national defense, Shanghai has written into law the sounding of air defense alarms on each National Defense Education Day. This year is the 17th year in which the alarm will be sounded, according to the office.