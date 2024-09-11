﻿
News / Metro

Air-defense sirens to be heard across the city on Sept 21

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:06 UTC+8, 2024-09-11       0
Public advised not to panic when they hear alarms around noon on September 21, National Defense Education Day, and no action required for those not taking part in drills.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:06 UTC+8, 2024-09-11       0

Air defense warning sirens will sound across Shanghai around noon on September 21, the third Saturday of September and the National Defense Education Day, the city's national defense mobilization office said on Wednesday.

People in Shanghai, except at the two airports, will hear three different sounds from 11:35am to 11:58am at three-minute intervals – early warning, air defense siren, and the all-clear signal.

No action is required for those not participating in the air defense drill on Saturday, said Wang Yaoming, deputy director with the office.

"There is no need for panic when hearing the sound, and residents should keep a close eye on their kids and elderly during the period," Wang said.

Related drills will be carried out by various departments across the city.

The city will also enhance national defense education, including releasing themed posters, games and trailers.

There are also off-line activities, and this year's main venue will be at Columbia Circle in Changning District.

"It will be the first time that we combine the indoor and outdoor drills and activities together," said Wang said. "People can also experience national defense theme VR videos at the venue."

To raise awareness of national defense, Shanghai has written into law the sounding of air defense alarms on each National Defense Education Day. This year is the 17th year in which the alarm will be sounded, according to the office.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Columbia Circle
Changning
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     