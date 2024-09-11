City's largest innovation and entrepreneurship contest kicks off
The city's most notable innovation competition, "2024 Startup in Shanghai," has officially kicked off at WeStart2024, a leading event within the Pujiang Innovation Forum.
WeStart2024, also known as the Global Entrepreneurial Investment Conference, aims to forge a global platform that links innovative projects with investors, driving technological advancement and economic transformation.
The "Startup in Shanghai" International Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition is the largest of its kind in the city's tech sector. Since its launch, the competition has attracted nearly 70,000 technology companies, with 17,000 of them receiving around 2 billion yuan (US$281 million) in innovation funding.
The WeStart TOP100, which was introduced to the competition this year, has selected 100 standout projects from over 2,000 global entries to be showcased in live roadshows during WeStart2024.
They cover three leading industries – biomedicine, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing – as well as three emerging future sectors – future information, future materials, and future energy.
Technologies on display include advanced humanoid robots, gene therapy, brain-computer interfaces, quantum computing, cardiovascular interventions, chip detection, and new energy storage solutions.
Shanghai's leading industries have grown to an impressive 1.6 trillion yuan, demonstrating the city's strong emphasis on technological innovation.
WeStart2024 also underscores global collaboration, featuring roadshows from pioneering projects in countries that include France, Germany, Hungary, Zimbabwe and Morocco. This international component aims to connect global venture capital resources and explore new pathways for global cooperation.
The event also included a special university roadshow segment, showcasing high-quality research projects from Shanghai's institutions, including Shanghai Jiao Tong University and the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology. These projects focus on cutting-edge interdisciplinary fields and aim to foster connections for technology exchange and investment.
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology also presented its innovative projects, marking a new chapter in Shanghai-Hong Kong tech collaboration.
In a notable development, the Shanghai Technology Innovation Center, SPD Bank's Shanghai branch, Pudong Venture Capital, Plug and Play China, and Enflame Technology launched a new incubation and investment initiative. This collaborative effort aims to support and nurture emerging industries, bridging the gap between lab research and commercial applications.
Shanghai continues to excel in integrating technology and finance, with 91 companies listed on the STAR market – the highest number in China by market value.
Xu Feng, secretary of the Shanghai Party Committee for science and technology works, emphasized the city's commitment to strengthening its technology finance ecosystem.
"Shanghai welcomes global innovators and is dedicated to helping tech companies grow into industry leaders," she said.