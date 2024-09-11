City's largest innovation and entrepreneurship contest kicks off

The city's most notable innovation competition, "2024 Startup in Shanghai," has officially kicked off at WeStart2024, a leading event within the Pujiang Innovation Forum.

WeStart2024, also known as the Global Entrepreneurial Investment Conference, aims to forge a global platform that links innovative projects with investors, driving technological advancement and economic transformation.

The "Startup in Shanghai" International Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition is the largest of its kind in the city's tech sector. Since its launch, the competition has attracted nearly 70,000 technology companies, with 17,000 of them receiving around 2 billion yuan (US$281 million) in innovation funding.

The WeStart TOP100, which was introduced to the competition this year, has selected 100 standout projects from over 2,000 global entries to be showcased in live roadshows during WeStart2024.

They cover three leading industries – biomedicine, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing – as well as three emerging future sectors – future information, future materials, and future energy.

Technologies on display include advanced humanoid robots, gene therapy, brain-computer interfaces, quantum computing, cardiovascular interventions, chip detection, and new energy storage solutions.

Shanghai's leading industries have grown to an impressive 1.6 trillion yuan, demonstrating the city's strong emphasis on technological innovation.