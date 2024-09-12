﻿
Business leaders discuss AI, data technology, at conference in Jing'an

The IDC2024 TNBT conference organized by Shanghai Daning Asset Management and international consulting firm IDC drew hundreds of business leaders from over 100 prominent companies.
A two-day conference spotlighting the future of AI and data technology concluded on Thursday in Jing'an.

The IDC2024 TNBT (Tech Next Big Thing) conference, including the Future Enterprise Summit and Awards, was organized by the Shanghai Daning Asset Management Group and the international consulting firm IDC and held in the Daning Functional Zone.

The event drew hundreds of executives and analysts from over 100 prominent companies across China, who discussed a range of pressing topics, including generative AI, sustainable technology, data security, and digital finance. Generative AI, in particular, captured significant attention for its transformative potential in areas such as content creation, customer service, and smart manufacturing.

The discussions also highlighted innovative business models and the global expansion of Chinese technology companies, showcasing their strategic agility and market insight.

In addition, several awards were presented to honor outstanding achievements in digital transformation and innovation.

The Daning Functional Zone, one of the key development zones in Jing'an, spans 10.92 square kilometers. It is currently focused on developing two major industrial clusters: the "Daning Digital Source," which emphasizes digital security and cultural creativity, and the "Daning Innovation Valley," dedicated to integrated circuits, chip design, and smart health technologies.

The zone now hosts 437 technology firms and has emerged as a hub for smart city innovations. Notable developments include "smart wet markets", a 5-kilometer "smart running track" at Daning Park, and a new digital security center created in partnership with the Ministry of Public Security.

