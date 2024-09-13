Tradition and innovation combine at city forum
A celebration of tradition and innovation, the Shanghai Mass Art Center hosted the "Beauty of Inheritance: 2024 Shanghai Intelligent Women's Reading Forum" on Thursday.
The event brought together distinguished cultural luminaries with a commitment to both preserving and modernizing China's rich cultural heritage.
Pingtan, a cherished art form renowned for its soulful storytelling and singing in the Suzhou dialect, took center stage as Gao Bowen, head of the Shanghai Pingtan Troupe, explored its evolution.
Deeply embedded in Jiangnan culture (south of the Yangtze River), it needs to remain relevant to stay alive, he said.
"Though pingtan boasts a rich history spanning centuries, its future relies on our ability to infuse it with new life," he said. "We must innovate and adapt while remaining true to its roots, ensuring it resonates with younger audiences."
Gu Honglei, Party secretary of the century-old wool producer Hengyuanxiang, captured the audience's attention with her focus on traditional crafts such as velvet embroidery and Shanghai-style velvet yarn weaving.
Hengyuanxiang made headlines by creating velvet bouquets for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.
Gu further introduced the group's initiative which supports women in flexible employment and people with disabilities by involving them in the creation of cultural heritage products. "This initiative not only enriches our cultural legacy but also provides innovative solutions to social issues and fosters community engagement," she said.
Zhu Yan, an advocate for Yexie soft cake – a 451-year-old delicacy – shared her inspiring transition from a successful IT career in downtown Shanghai to focusing on preserving Yexie soft cake in her suburban hometown of Songjiang District. "I want to make agriculture a thriving industry and elevate farming as a respected profession," she said.
She has leased a large rice field, established a guesthouse, and designed a variety of cultural experiences. "We have organized tens of thousands of cultural activities, attracting hundreds of thousands of participants, including students, families, and international visitors," she added.
The forum also featured a lively market showcasing traditional crafts such as paper cutting, straw weaving, velvet embroidery, and homemade cloth.
The event was co-hosted by the Shanghai Women's Federation and the Shanghai United Media Group.