Tradition and innovation combine at city forum

A celebration of tradition and innovation, the Shanghai Mass Art Center hosted the "Beauty of Inheritance: 2024 Shanghai Intelligent Women's Reading Forum" on Thursday.

The event brought together distinguished cultural luminaries with a commitment to both preserving and modernizing China's rich cultural heritage.

Pingtan, a cherished art form renowned for its soulful storytelling and singing in the Suzhou dialect, took center stage as Gao Bowen, head of the Shanghai Pingtan Troupe, explored its evolution.

Deeply embedded in Jiangnan culture (south of the Yangtze River), it needs to remain relevant to stay alive, he said.

"Though pingtan boasts a rich history spanning centuries, its future relies on our ability to infuse it with new life," he said. "We must innovate and adapt while remaining true to its roots, ensuring it resonates with younger audiences."

Gu Honglei, Party secretary of the century-old wool producer Hengyuanxiang, captured the audience's attention with her focus on traditional crafts such as velvet embroidery and Shanghai-style velvet yarn weaving.