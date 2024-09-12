﻿
News / Metro

Cultural events to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival in style

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  08:48 UTC+8, 2024-09-13       0
Pudong gears up for festivities with a range of activities that include a grand evening gala at Life Hub @ Jinqiao featuring a fish lantern parade with an 800-year history.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  08:48 UTC+8, 2024-09-13       0

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, Pudong is gearing up to celebrate with a series of cultural activities to mark the holiday in style.

Life Hub @ Jinqiao will kick off its festivities with a grand evening gala on September 17. The highlight of the event will be a fish lantern parade from Shexian County in Anhui Province, a tradition with a history of 800 years. The parade symbolizes wishes for favorable weather and a bountiful harvest and will be complemented by dancing and other festivities throughout the night.

Over the three-day holiday period, additional activities will include a sing-along, dance party, table tennis carnival, and themed flash mobs.

Disneytown will offer visitors the chance to experience traditional Chinese music and immerse themselves in the holiday spirit.

Caolu Merchants Garden City will host a variety of events, including a hanfu fashion show, hanfu singing and dancing performances, and DIY koi fish lantern workshops – a craft recognized for its cultural significance.

China Resources Times Square will present a market featuring Yunnan's Wa ethnic cuisine, along with local crafts and agricultural products. The event is designed to offer Shanghai residents a deeper insight into Wa culture and enhance their holiday shopping experience.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Pudong
Times Square
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     