Cultural events to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival in style

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, Pudong is gearing up to celebrate with a series of cultural activities to mark the holiday in style.

Life Hub @ Jinqiao will kick off its festivities with a grand evening gala on September 17. The highlight of the event will be a fish lantern parade from Shexian County in Anhui Province, a tradition with a history of 800 years. The parade symbolizes wishes for favorable weather and a bountiful harvest and will be complemented by dancing and other festivities throughout the night.

Over the three-day holiday period, additional activities will include a sing-along, dance party, table tennis carnival, and themed flash mobs.

Disneytown will offer visitors the chance to experience traditional Chinese music and immerse themselves in the holiday spirit.

Caolu Merchants Garden City will host a variety of events, including a hanfu fashion show, hanfu singing and dancing performances, and DIY koi fish lantern workshops – a craft recognized for its cultural significance.

China Resources Times Square will present a market featuring Yunnan's Wa ethnic cuisine, along with local crafts and agricultural products. The event is designed to offer Shanghai residents a deeper insight into Wa culture and enhance their holiday shopping experience.