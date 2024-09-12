World Laureates Association unveils its 2024 prize winners

The World Laureates Association unveiled its 2024 prize winners on Thursday, honoring two distinguished scientists for their contributions.

The 2024 WLA Prize in Computer Science or Mathematics was awarded to Jon Kleinberg, a professor at Cornell University renowned for his research on algorithms and networks, in recognition of his "seminal contributions at the interface of computer science and social science, including intellectual leadership in the fields of social networks and algorithmic fairness."

Jeremy Nathans, a professor of molecular biology, genetics, neuroscience, and ophthalmology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, received the 2024 WLA Prize in Life Science or Medicine for "discovering the genes, regulation, and plasticity underlying human color vision and elucidating disease mechanisms that lead to blindness."

Each laureate will receive 10 million yuan (US$1.4 million).

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in Shanghai on October 25, where both laureates will be present to accept their awards.

Established in 2021, the WLA Prize is an international science award initiated by the WLA and managed by the WLA Foundation. It is funded exclusively by HongShan. To date, nine laureates have been awarded.