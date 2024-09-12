Sculpture project set to transform Jing'an into an open-air gallery

Shanghai is set to sparkle with artistic brilliance as the 8th Shanghai Jing'an International Sculpture Project opens on September 26.

Running through December 31, this art extravaganza will transform Jing'an into an open-air gallery, infusing everyday life with stunning sculptures.

Curated by UCCA Lab under the visionary guidance of UCCA Director Philip Tinari, the exhibition uses "Echoes Among Us" as its theme, employing music as a metaphor and drawing inspiration from the imagery of concertos. It aims to initiate a dialogue between humans and nature, cities and history, as well as local and global cultures through sculpture.

The event will present 35 works by 31 artists – 17 from abroad and 14 Chinese. Participating foreign nations include the UK, France, Canada, the US, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Argentina, and Japan.