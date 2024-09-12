Sculpture project set to transform Jing'an into an open-air gallery
Shanghai is set to sparkle with artistic brilliance as the 8th Shanghai Jing'an International Sculpture Project opens on September 26.
Running through December 31, this art extravaganza will transform Jing'an into an open-air gallery, infusing everyday life with stunning sculptures.
Curated by UCCA Lab under the visionary guidance of UCCA Director Philip Tinari, the exhibition uses "Echoes Among Us" as its theme, employing music as a metaphor and drawing inspiration from the imagery of concertos. It aims to initiate a dialogue between humans and nature, cities and history, as well as local and global cultures through sculpture.
The event will present 35 works by 31 artists – 17 from abroad and 14 Chinese. Participating foreign nations include the UK, France, Canada, the US, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Argentina, and Japan.
In a nod to the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations, France is featured as the country of honor with a robust representation of seven notable artists, including national treasures Martial Raysse, who holds the record for the most expensive work sold by a living French artist, and Daniel Buren, who won the Golden Lion for Best Pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 1986.
Other prominent artists include George Rickey from the US, famed for his precisely calibrated, poetic sculptures and considered one of the foremost kinetic artists of the 20th century.
Highlighting its uniqueness, 22 of the 35 works have been specially commissioned for this event. International artists such as Claudia Comte from Switzerland, Marc Fornes from France, and Yuri Suzuki from Japan will present new works exploring the intersections of ecology, architecture, sound, and sculpture.
Chinese artists also feature prominently, including Shi Hui, who represented China at the 2024 Venice Biennale, alongside leading contemporary figures from the 80s and 90s such as Nabuqi, Wang Lijun, Yang Mushi, and Zhang Yibei.
The sculptures will be displayed in the main exhibition area – Jing'an Sculpture Park – and across six extended sites: Jing An Kerry Center, HKRI Taikoo Hui, Jing'an Tongfu Garden, Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World, Suhe Haus, and Jing'an Shuangyong Park.
In an effort to further engage the public, over 30 diverse activities have been planned, including guided tours, lawn concerts, and art workshops.