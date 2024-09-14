Special sessions for international students to apply for exit-entry permits
A group of international students have completed the application for exit and entry smoothly on the third floor of the city's Exit-Entry Reception Hall at No.1500 Minsheng Road, the Pudong New Area.
This is the special session set in Shanghai for international students to apply for exit-entry permits, with two more special sessions to be held on the 20th and 27th of this month, from 5pm to 8pm, providing more foreign students with extended services.
As September is a semester's start, the city's government took initiatives by opening special sessions, setting up additional windows and extending service hours to effectively cope with the peak of permit applications during the school season and to improve the level of foreign-related services.
Several international freshmen from East China Normal University (ECNU) completed their applications for study-type residence permits in an orderly manner on Saturday through the special session.
"As the validity of foreign students' entry visa stay is usually only one month, the time is too short for international freshmen because of their tight enrollment schedule," said Wang Qiuchi from the International Students Office of East China Normal University.
"With this special session, they can now apply for permits after classes, which is convenient."
Lu Ting, deputy chief of the Public Security Bureau of Exit and Entry Administration of Foreigner Documents Management Department, added: "We have been working with the immigration office of the district where the university is located to open special sessions to facilitate foreign students to apply for permits nearby.
"Meanwhile, in the daily reception time, "special windows" are also set for international students, with allowance given for universities to make appointments for them in advance."
In addition, the government also coordinates with Shanghai universities and international schools by holding meetings to explain China's visa policy as well as the process of applying for exit and entry permits to international students, according to Ye Jun, director of the Public Security Bureau of Exit-Entry Administration of Foreigners Management Department.