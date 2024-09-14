Special sessions for international students to apply for exit-entry permits

A group of international students have completed the application for exit and entry smoothly on the third floor of the city's Exit-Entry Reception Hall at No.1500 Minsheng Road, the Pudong New Area.

This is the special session set in Shanghai for international students to apply for exit-entry permits, with two more special sessions to be held on the 20th and 27th of this month, from 5pm to 8pm, providing more foreign students with extended services.

As September is a semester's start, the city's government took initiatives by opening special sessions, setting up additional windows and extending service hours to effectively cope with the peak of permit applications during the school season and to improve the level of foreign-related services.

Several international freshmen from East China Normal University (ECNU) completed their applications for study-type residence permits in an orderly manner on Saturday through the special session.