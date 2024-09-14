News / Metro

City gears up for typhoon issued with a blue alert

The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau has issued a blue alert that typhoon Bebinca is forecast to bring downpours and gale-force winds to the city.
The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued a blue typhoon alert at 5pm on Saturday, warning that this year's 13th typhoon, Bebinca, is forecast to bring downpours and gale-force wind to the city.

Bebinca is predicted to make landfall through the coastal areas between Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, and Shanghai from Sunday midnight to Monday morning, specifically, landing the Zhoushan Islands between 11pm on Sunday and 2am on Monday.

And it may also cross the Zhoushan Islands and land through the coastal area between the Pudong New Area and Pinghu, Zhejiang, with intensity of Typhoon or Severe Typhoon. After landing, its intensity will gradually weaken.

Firefighters in Jinshan District prepare for typhoon.

Bebinca's center was located 760 kilometers southeast of Zhoushan City, Zhejiang Province, at 5pm on Saturday, with wind force of up to 108 kilometers per hour, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Downpours with gale-force wind are predicted to lash the city over the next two days, with a total precipitation of 60-90 millimeters, locally up to 120-180mm. The main period of heavy rainfall is expected to occur from the early morning to noon on Monday, and will be weaken after evening, according to forecasters.

Local relevant departments have fully prepared for the typhoon season.

Electricity worker at State Grid Shanghai Co check the power supply equipment before Typhoon Bebinca approaching.

More transportation services have suspended due to the influence of Bebinca.

All the passenger liner services will be suspended from Sunday noon, according to city's passenger liner operator.

Some Shanghai-based airlines, such as Spring Airlines, canceled some of their flights departing from Shanghai.

Some airlines, such as China Eastern Airlines and Sichuan Airlines, informed their passengers who purchased flight tickets from or to the typhoon influenced airports (Shanghai, Zhejiang and Jiangsu), can apply for a refund and free change of ticket.

The city's power supplier, State Grid Shanghai Company, has geared up for supply and maintenance work.

Staff of the company have inspected and maintained the outdoor power supply equipment city-wide in advance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
