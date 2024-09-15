Foreign students celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival in Shanghai's Xuhang

Some 30 international students from Tongji University enjoyed a celebration of traditional Chinese culture at Xuhang Town in suburban Jiading District ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

They tried Yueju Opera, hanfu attire, tie-dying, Chinese tea as well as moon cakes together.

In the tie-dying area, foreign students were amazed by the varied patterns and intricate color blends of the silk scarves.

"I've never done something like that before," German student Peters Jorge said. "I really liked it here. It was beautiful."