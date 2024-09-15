Foreign students celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival in Shanghai's Xuhang
Some 30 international students from Tongji University enjoyed a celebration of traditional Chinese culture at Xuhang Town in suburban Jiading District ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival.
They tried Yueju Opera, hanfu attire, tie-dying, Chinese tea as well as moon cakes together.
In the tie-dying area, foreign students were amazed by the varied patterns and intricate color blends of the silk scarves.
"I've never done something like that before," German student Peters Jorge said. "I really liked it here. It was beautiful."
During the hanfu experience session, every international student selected their favorite outfit and eagerly put them on, with some even wearing them the wrong way, putting their sleeves on the wrong arms.
"It's a little bit challenging to wear a hanfu properly," a student said.
To provide guidance in attire and etiquette, the event invited Fan Shaoping, a renowned Yueju Opera artist from Jiading.
After dressing neatly in hanfu, everyone followed Fan, bowing and adjusting their sleeves, imitating his moves. It was as if they had been traveled back to ancient times.
They also learnt the singing, gestures, and dancing skills of Yueju Opera from Fan.
"This is my first time learning Yueju Opera," said Kong Mingke, another foreign student.
"The most interesting part is definitely the movements in the performances, but they are quite challenging and not easy to learn."