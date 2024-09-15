Science event highlights the role of AI+

Scientific knowledge is more for use than admiration, and that's what 'From Scientific Knowledge To Scientific Literacy,' an event of Science Popularization Day, expects to convey.

Scientific knowledge is more for use than for admiration, and that's what "From Scientific Knowledge To Scientific Literacy," a special event of National Science Popularization Day, expects to convey. Today marks the National Science Popularization Day, and a variety of activities will be held across Shanghai through September 25 to celebrate it. Hosted by Shanghai Science and Technology Museum and Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU), the event at the Shanghai Natural History Museum on Saturday picked AI+ as the main topic to enhance scientific literacy among the public.

Nadire / SHINE

Jin Shi and Yan Junchi, two professors from SJTU, delivered keynote speeches during the event on how to use math to solve complex AI problems. Participants, including Olympic champion Tao Luna, also had a cross-border conversation about the application of AI in sports training and how students can learn math better. As the frontier of the AI studies in Shanghai, SJTU set up an AI popularizing exposition on B2 hall of the Shanghai Natural History Museum. The exposition showed the latest development of their scientific researches.

Nadire / SHINE

Chang Fang, from SJTU Institute of Natural Sciences, talked about the application of AI+ in agriculture. "The interactive AI model can help the farmers to maximize harvest efficiency," Chang said. "Farmers can ask questions from AI about the crops, which is not hard to operate. And for those who are not familiar with electronic products, we have AI consulting services on local farm machinery stations. We used AI to solve key scientific problems of people's livelihood." Li Mingchen from SJTU introduced their AI Big Model used in pharmaceutical science. The AI model learnt the arrangement and distribution of amino acids to make new proteins. They made two new protein models in recent two years used in the medicine field and environment protection. "We hope our research can lower the cost of medicine production, specially on the ones treating obesity and diabetes," Li said.

Nadire / SHINE