﻿
News / Metro

Science event highlights the role of AI+

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin Nadire
  12:59 UTC+8, 2024-09-15       0
Scientific knowledge is more for use than admiration, and that's what 'From Scientific Knowledge To Scientific Literacy,' an event of Science Popularization Day, expects to convey.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin Nadire
  12:59 UTC+8, 2024-09-15       0

Scientific knowledge is more for use than for admiration, and that's what "From Scientific Knowledge To Scientific Literacy," a special event of National Science Popularization Day, expects to convey.

Today marks the National Science Popularization Day, and a variety of activities will be held across Shanghai through September 25 to celebrate it.

Hosted by Shanghai Science and Technology Museum and Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU), the event at the Shanghai Natural History Museum on Saturday picked AI+ as the main topic to enhance scientific literacy among the public.

Science event highlights the role of AI+
Nadire / SHINE

Professor Jin Shi delivering a speech on Saturday at the Shanghai Natural History Museum as part of the event for the National Science Popularization Day.

Jin Shi and Yan Junchi, two professors from SJTU, delivered keynote speeches during the event on how to use math to solve complex AI problems.

Participants, including Olympic champion Tao Luna, also had a cross-border conversation about the application of AI in sports training and how students can learn math better.

As the frontier of the AI studies in Shanghai, SJTU set up an AI popularizing exposition on B2 hall of the Shanghai Natural History Museum. The exposition showed the latest development of their scientific researches.

Science event highlights the role of AI+
Nadire / SHINE

A family at the AI popularizing exhibition.

Chang Fang, from SJTU Institute of Natural Sciences, talked about the application of AI+ in agriculture.

"The interactive AI model can help the farmers to maximize harvest efficiency," Chang said.

"Farmers can ask questions from AI about the crops, which is not hard to operate. And for those who are not familiar with electronic products, we have AI consulting services on local farm machinery stations. We used AI to solve key scientific problems of people's livelihood."

Li Mingchen from SJTU introduced their AI Big Model used in pharmaceutical science. The AI model learnt the arrangement and distribution of amino acids to make new proteins. They made two new protein models in recent two years used in the medicine field and environment protection.

"We hope our research can lower the cost of medicine production, specially on the ones treating obesity and diabetes," Li said.

Science event highlights the role of AI+
Nadire / SHINE

Li Mingchen introduces the invention.

A research team from SJTU designed courses for children from third grade to high school this year. The courses helped the children to learn the principle and application of AI model.

"We tend to simplify the general AI curriculum to let the children know about the latest technology," said Shi Jinglei from AI courses developing team. "The courses may help them in various degrees."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai Natural History Museum
Shanghai Science and Technology Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     