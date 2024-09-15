﻿
Jimo Road pedestrian street market postponed

  18:10 UTC+8, 2024-09-15       0
Pudong has introduced a new pop-up pedestrian street along the Huangpu River, adding a vibrant touch to the "Shanghai Summer" festival.
  18:10 UTC+8, 2024-09-15       0
Ti Gong

The Jimo Road pop-up pedestrian street.

Pudong has introduced a new pop-up pedestrian street along the Huangpu River, adding a vibrant touch to the "Shanghai Summer" festival.

Hosted by Gala Bay Mall, the Jimo Road pedestrian street is the second waterfront pop-up in Pudong this year. The first, near the Super Brand Mall, connected Fucheng Road and Lujiazui West Road with a waterfront link.

Due to Typhoon Bebinca, the market originally set for September 15-17 has been postponed. It will now take place from September 20-22 and October 1-7.

Situated next to the historic MIFA 1862 - a renovated shipyard now renowned for its fashion and art - the market features more than 40 vendors offering gourmet food, cultural products, and interactive experiences. Visitors can also enjoy live music and clown performances.

The pedestrian street is also part of the Shanghai International Light Festival's events, which include two impressive light displays at Gala Avenue, a nearby commercial complex. The festival is set to run from September 19 through October 18.

One display will turn the Shanghai Downtown Duty-Free Shop into a magical forest with glowing plants, trees, and moving animals. The other, at the Oravida brand experience center, will use the MIFA 1862 shipyard as a backdrop to showcase its evolution into a modern art center.

On Saturday, Galeries Lafayette Shanghai at L+ Mall held a celebration for its 130th anniversary and hosted a runway show to unveil its 2024 autumn-winter collection. This event was also part of the festivities marking 60 years of Sino-French diplomatic relations.

Ti Gong

Galeries Lafayette Shanghai hosts a runway show to unveil its 2024 autumn-winter collection.

If you go:

Dates: 2pm - 9pm, September 20-22, October 1-7

Address: Jimo Road (north of Yincheng Road)

Note: For the latest updates, check the "GalaBay_Shanghai" WeChat account.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
