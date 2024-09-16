﻿
Shanghai Disney Resort to resume operations Tuesday noon

  22:56 UTC+8, 2024-09-16       0
Shanghai Disneyland will reopen to visitors starting from Tuesday at noon, following the departure from the city of Typhoon Bebinca, the 13th typhoon of this year.
On Tuesday, the operating hours for Shanghai Disneyland will be from 12:00 noon to 9:30pm, and for Disneytown, it will be from 12 noon to 10:00pm. The opening date for Wishing Star Park within the resort will be announced separately, according to the resort.

Those holding unused Shanghai Disneyland tickets for September 17, but whose travel plans were impacted by the typhoon, or who wish to postpone their visits, are advised to contact their original purchase channel for further refunds or exchanges, the resort said in its statement released Monday evening.

Bebinca made landfall in Shanghai at about 7:30am. Monday, according to the Shanghai central meteorological observatory. The typhoon, with the maximum wind force near its center reaching 42 meters per second, came ashore in the Lingang area of Pudong district.

Bebinca, believed to be the strongest typhoon to hit Shanghai in 75 years, has unleashed gales and torrential rain in the city.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
