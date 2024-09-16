Typhoon Bebinca lands in city, with Pulasan in shape

Typhoon Bebinca made landfall through Shanghai's Lingang New City in the Pudong New Area at 7:30am this morning, the city meteorological officials announced.

Four districts, namely, the Pudong New Area, Fengxian, Chongming and Jinshan, have upgraded the alert to red warning, after issuing orange and yellow alerts.

Meanwhile, this year's 14th typhoon, Pulasan, formed at around 8pm last night, which is predicted to hit the coastal areas of Shanghai, Zhejiang and Jiangsu again over the next couple of days.

