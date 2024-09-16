News / Metro

Typhoon Bebinca lands in city, with Pulasan in shape

Typhoon Bebinca made landfall through Shanghai's Lingang New City in the Pudong New Area at 7:30am, with four districts upgrading to the red alert.
Shot by Dong Jun.

Typhoon Bebinca made landfall through Shanghai's Lingang New City in the Pudong New Area at 7:30am this morning, the city meteorological officials announced.

Four districts, namely, the Pudong New Area, Fengxian, Chongming and Jinshan, have upgraded the alert to red warning, after issuing orange and yellow alerts.

Meanwhile, this year's 14th typhoon, Pulasan, formed at around 8pm last night, which is predicted to hit the coastal areas of Shanghai, Zhejiang and Jiangsu again over the next couple of days.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People brave strong wind and rain in Lujiazui, the Pudong New Area.

Ti Gong

Policemen are managing trees falling down due to the typhoon.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A deliveryman works amidst gale wind.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Trees are seen to fall in Minhang District.

People in action

﻿
Follow Us

