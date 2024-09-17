Biyun celebrates Mid-Autumn with annual beer festival

Shanghai's vibrant international community, Biyun, has celebrated the Mid-Autumn Festival with a lively beer festival.

Biyun, one of Shanghai's most international neighborhoods, is home to over 3,000 expatriates from more than 50 countries.

The Biyun Beer Festival is a signature community event in Jinqiao Town, cherished by both local and international residents. This year, the festival was bigger than ever, thanks to a joint effort by Jinqiao Town, Huamu Subdistrict, and Jinqiao Holdings, aiming to draw a larger crowd.

The festival featured a vast range of beers and included a summer market with nearly 80 unique stalls, offering experience of traditional Chinese crafts like paper cutting, making dough figurines, and making lacquer fans.

Spanish resident Miki Cutuli Valdivieso said that the event's atmosphere was fantastic, and there was a great selection of international foods to enjoy.