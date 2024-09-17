Late leading Chinese geneticist Tan Jiazhen honored as scientist of the month

Thirty people who share their birthday with the esteemed Chinese scientist Tan Jiazhen have gathered at the Shanghai Natural History Museum for a special celebration.

Tan Jiazhen (born September 15, 1909, died November 1, 2008) is a towering figure in modern genetics in China. He established the country's first genetics department, research institute, and life sciences college, and introduced the term "gene" to the Chinese language.

This month, Tan was honored as the "Scientist of the Month" by the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, which oversees the natural history museum. The "Scientist of the Month" initiative, started in 2019, highlights outstanding scientists and promotes science education.

Ni Minjing, director of the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, emphasized Tan's lasting impact on the natural history museum.

"Tan officially became the museum's director in 1983, but his contributions started much earlier," Ni said. "He supported the museum from its founding in 1956 and was crucial in its growth and research advancements."