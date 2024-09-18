﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Science Hall to make discovery fun

A series of events for National Science Popularization Day is being held at the venue with the opening ceremony featuring the launch of informative maps for different districts.
Shanghai Science Hall will come alive on September 22 with a series of events for National Science Popularization Day.

The opening ceremony will feature the launch of science popularization maps for different districts in the city. They will highlight local science venues, making it easier for residents to access fascinating resources and embark on a tech-savvy adventure.

One of the standout experiences will be centered around the legendary apple tree that inspired Isaac Newton's groundbreaking discovery of gravity.

In March 2024, a descendant of this iconic tree was planted at the Shanghai Science Hall's grand lawn. Children will have the chance to delve into history by exploring the historic science hall and taking part in hands-on experiments.

The day will also feature health consultations, interactive science games, and creative performances focused on sustainability.

On September 24, a lawn concert will bring together science and art, showcasing performances by Huju opera artist Mao Shanyu, Yueju opera performer Han Tingting, Chinese tenor Shi Yijie, and the Shanghai Opera House Symphony Orchestra.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai Science Hall
