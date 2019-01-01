A tour of Chinese culture for foreign cyclists

Cyclists from France, New Zealand, Russia and Latvia, enjoyed a visit to Nanxiang Ancient Town in Jiading District on Wednesday.

They are all taking part in the upcoming "Tour of Shanghai" competition.

"It's my first visit to China," said Melvin Crommelinck, a member of the the French Nice Metropole Cote D'azur team. "We are really happy to be here and discover Chinese culture."



Fellow team member Damien Girard said Nanxiang was very beautiful but he was only here on a short stay and was not able to visit more scenic spots. He hopes to return in the future.

After a short tour around Nanxiang Old Street, the cyclists engaged in a game of Chinese chess with international masters in Shanghai for Wednesday's 4th Shanghai Xiangqi Master Open.