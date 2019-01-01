News / Metro

A tour of Chinese culture for foreign cyclists

Zhu Yuting
  20:06 UTC+8, 2024-09-18
International competitors here for the "Tour of Shanghai" event leave their bikes behind as they visit Nanxiang Ancient Town in Jiading District on Wednesday to learn new skills.
Zhu Yuting
  20:06 UTC+8, 2024-09-18

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Jiang Xiaowei.

Cyclists from France, New Zealand, Russia and Latvia, enjoyed a visit to Nanxiang Ancient Town in Jiading District on Wednesday.

They are all taking part in the upcoming "Tour of Shanghai" competition.

"It's my first visit to China," said Melvin Crommelinck, a member of the the French Nice Metropole Cote D'azur team. "We are really happy to be here and discover Chinese culture."

Fellow team member Damien Girard said Nanxiang was very beautiful but he was only here on a short stay and was not able to visit more scenic spots. He hopes to return in the future.

After a short tour around Nanxiang Old Street, the cyclists engaged in a game of Chinese chess with international masters in Shanghai for Wednesday's 4th Shanghai Xiangqi Master Open.

A tour of Chinese culture for foreign cyclists
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

French cyclist Damien Girard, plays Chinese chess with a robot under the guidance of Xiangqi master Chen Xinglin (fourth from left).

"Chinese chess and French chess are different, but some of the logical principles are interconnected," Girard said. He said he wanted to buy a set of Chinese chess and know more before returning home.

Six chess masters from the Chinese mainland, Macau and Hong Kong took part in the event.

Under the guidance of skilled instructors, the cyclists also attempted to make xiaolongbao (steamed buns), and try grass weaving.

"I find grass weaving makes really beautiful things," Jerome Pulidori, general manager of the French team. "And we had some good teachers to explain how we can make them."

Grass weaving is one of the most representative handicrafts in Jiading with a history of nearly a thousand years.

"I learned that many people will make grass woven shoes as a gift to others when getting married," Guo Junren, a cyclist from Hong Kong, said.

As for making xiaolongbao, many felt it wasn't as easy as it looked.

"I'm trying to make it better, but it is difficult," said one woman with the French team.

"It is a little difficult at beginning, but I like it," said Jonathon Couanon, a French cyclist.

The "Tour of Shanghai" competition will be held from Friday to Sunday in Shanghai's five "new cities" in the suburban districts of Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang, Fengxian and Nanhui in the Pudong New Area.

Some 20 professional teams will take part in the event.

Jiading will be the first stage of the competition with a 115-kilometer cycling journey.

A tour of Chinese culture for foreign cyclists
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Cyclists from France learn about xiaolongbao.

A tour of Chinese culture for foreign cyclists
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A grass-weaving instructor praises the skills of a member of the French team.

Source: SHINE
