Typhoon Pulasan to bring strong winds and showers

Strong winds and scattered showers are predicted to hit Shanghai from tonight to tomorrow as Typhoon Pulasan approaches the East Sea waters, the city's weather officials said on Wednesday.

Pulasan is due to make landfall in the neighboring Zhejiang's coastal areas between Yuhuan and Xiangshan on Thursday night.

The city issued a blue typhoon alert, the lowest in the weather warning system, at 2pm.

At the same time, the local flood control department activated a level-4 emergency response, the lowest in its four-tier system, to warn relevant departments to stay alert and fully prepare for typhoon season.

Pulasan's center was 570 kilometers southeast of the Ryukyu Islands at 8am today, with wind power around its eye up to 83kph, according to the National Meteorological Center.

It is forecast to move northwest at the speed of 45kph, and enter the East Sea waters tonight.

Temperatures will fluctuate between 26 and 31 degrees Celsius from Thursday to Saturday and expected to drop to between 24 and 27 degrees on Sunday.