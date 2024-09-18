Horse Culture Week to enrich National Day holiday

The inaugural Shanghai International Horse Culture Week will be held at Shanghai Jiushi International Equestrian Center from September 30 to October 7.

Equestrian competition, horse auction and culture forum will be held in Shanghai during the inaugural Shanghai International Horse Culture Week from September 30 to October 7. The one-week long event will be held at Shanghai Jiushi International Equestrian Center located in Pudong's EXPO park. It will be the first time the venue opens to the public after hosting the 2024 Longines Global Champions Tour in May.

A charity equestrian competition has been scheduled from October 1 to 3. German show jumping champion and 2000 Olympic champion Marcus Ehning will lead another four world-class riders to join Chinese youth riders for the competition. A sand polo competition will be held on October 6 and 7, gathering international players representing polo clubs from Shanghai, Tianjin, Hangzhou and Singapore. The Aloga Auction, the second largest horse auction in Europe, will cooperate with Shanghai Free Trade Zone Auction Co to bring the top European show jumping horse auction to Shanghai on October 4 and 5. It will be the first time for a European horse auction to be held in Chinese mainland.

The Horse Culture Week also features an equestrian show "Shanghai Charm on Horses." Those interested can purchase tickets from m.piaoxingqiu.com. A horse industry forum will provide communication opportunity for international experts and domestic horse industry practitioners. A dozen of outstanding European equestrian coaches will open workshops for visitors during the forum. A double-selection meet will be organized for the coaches and local entrepreneurs for future cooperations.