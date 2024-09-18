Families treated to parent-child garden party at Zhangyuan Garden
A vibrant cultural exploration and parent-child garden party has taken place at Zhangyuan Garden, a notable landmark in Shanghai.
Zhangyuan, celebrated as the largest and best-preserved shikumen complex in the city, has been beautifully renovated, transforming it into a trendy cultural hub.
Twenty families embarked on a guided tour yesterday filled with cultural and artistic experiences. As they wandered through the historic buildings, they delved into the rich history of Zhangyuan.
One highlight of the tour was a pop-up exhibit showcasing the ancient Sanxingdui civilization. Families had the chance to take photos with stunning art installations featuring giant bronze figures from the 3,000-some-year-old site. This immersive experience created a captivating dialogue between the past and present, seamlessly blending ancient traditions with modern urban life.
In addition to exploring, families collaborated with local artists to create their own paintings, with standout works displayed throughout Zhangyuan. They also took part in do-it-yourself projects, crafting glass painting nightlights, which added a personal touch to their creative journey.
This event was a highlight of Zhangyuan's "Autumn Thoughts in the Tianjing (天井)" festivities.
Tianjing, or courtyard, is an iconic feature of shikumen living spaces, serving as a vital link between indoor and outdoor realms. It reflects the essence of community life and highlights the significance of haipai (Shanghai-style) culture.
To build on this theme, Zhangyuan has recently launched a series of seasonal cultural activities centered around the concept of "Tianjing," further enriching the cultural landscape of this historic venue.