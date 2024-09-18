Families treated to parent-child garden party at Zhangyuan Garden

A vibrant cultural exploration and parent-child garden party has taken place at Zhangyuan Garden, a notable landmark in Shanghai.

Zhangyuan, celebrated as the largest and best-preserved shikumen complex in the city, has been beautifully renovated, transforming it into a trendy cultural hub.

Twenty families embarked on a guided tour yesterday filled with cultural and artistic experiences. As they wandered through the historic buildings, they delved into the rich history of Zhangyuan.

One highlight of the tour was a pop-up exhibit showcasing the ancient Sanxingdui civilization. Families had the chance to take photos with stunning art installations featuring giant bronze figures from the 3,000-some-year-old site. This immersive experience created a captivating dialogue between the past and present, seamlessly blending ancient traditions with modern urban life.