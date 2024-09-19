﻿
Shanghai Association for Science and Technology launches annual conference

This year's theme focuses on innovative solutions in urban planning and engineering while promoting the use of new materials and technologies in regeneration efforts.
The Shanghai Association for Science and Technology launched its annual conference on Thursday at the Shanghai Science Hall, marking the largest multidisciplinary and open academic exchange event in the city.

This year's theme, "Urban Regeneration from a Technological Perspective," focuses on exploring innovative solutions in urban planning and engineering while promoting the use of new materials and technologies in regeneration efforts.

Notable speakers included academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, including Zheng Shiling from Tongji University, Chen Yunmin from Zhejiang University, and Jiang Yi from Tsinghua University. They shared their insights on the vision, planning, and technologies related to urban regeneration.

Since its founding in 2003, the conference has focused on fostering academic exchange, promoting growth in various disciplines, and advancing the development of science and technology.

