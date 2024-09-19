﻿
News / Metro

Pudong upgrades typhoon alert as Pulasan nears coast

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  16:24 UTC+8, 2024-09-19       0
Typhoon Pulasan will make landfall along the coastal area between Xiangshan, Zhejiang Province, and Pudong, Shanghai, before midnight, the National Meteorological Center said.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  16:24 UTC+8, 2024-09-19       0

The meteorological authority in Shanghai's Pudong New Area upgraded its typhoon alert from blue to yellow, the second-lowest in its four-color system, around 2:30pm, as Typhoon Pulasan approached the coast.

Pulasan will make landfall in the coastal area between Xiangshan, Zhejiang Province, and Pudong before midnight, the National Meteorological Center announced on Thursday.

Short-term downpours as well as gale-force winds are expected to batter the city as the typhoon approaches.

Pulasan's intensity increased this morning and it is now classified as a severe tropical storm.

Its center was 255 kilometers southeast of Xiangshan at 1pm today, with wind power around its eye up to 90kph, according to the National Meteorological Center.

It is forecast to move closer at a speed of 30-35kph.

As of 2pm on Thursday, the two airports in city were operating normally without major delays or cancellations.

Railway and urban transportation services, such as Metro lines, are also operating smoothly.

People are advised to pay close attention to the weather and traffic service announcements before planning any trips.

Meanwhile, some tourist sites in the city, such as the 126th floor of Shanghai Tower, where the shock absorber is located, have been temporarily closed due to the typhoon.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong New Area
Pudong
Shanghai Tower
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     