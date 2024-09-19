Pudong upgrades typhoon alert as Pulasan nears coast

The meteorological authority in Shanghai's Pudong New Area upgraded its typhoon alert from blue to yellow, the second-lowest in its four-color system, around 2:30pm, as Typhoon Pulasan approached the coast.

Pulasan will make landfall in the coastal area between Xiangshan, Zhejiang Province, and Pudong before midnight, the National Meteorological Center announced on Thursday.

Short-term downpours as well as gale-force winds are expected to batter the city as the typhoon approaches.

Pulasan's intensity increased this morning and it is now classified as a severe tropical storm.

Its center was 255 kilometers southeast of Xiangshan at 1pm today, with wind power around its eye up to 90kph, according to the National Meteorological Center.

It is forecast to move closer at a speed of 30-35kph.

As of 2pm on Thursday, the two airports in city were operating normally without major delays or cancellations.

Railway and urban transportation services, such as Metro lines, are also operating smoothly.

People are advised to pay close attention to the weather and traffic service announcements before planning any trips.

Meanwhile, some tourist sites in the city, such as the 126th floor of Shanghai Tower, where the shock absorber is located, have been temporarily closed due to the typhoon.