Downpours batter Shanghai due to Typhoon Pulasan

Downpours battered Shanghai on Friday morning under the influence of Typhoon Pulasan.

The city's meteorological center issued a yellow rainstorm, the second-lowest level in its four-tier system, alert at 6:20am on Friday and upgraded it to orange at 7:49am, the second highest, along with a yellow lightning alert.

Due to the residual circulation of Pulasan, the accumulated precipitation is forecast to reach 100 millimeters in downtown areas, Jinshan, Songjiang, Fengxian and Minhang districts as well as the north-central area of the Pudong New Area, over the next six hours.

The local flood-control headquarters also raised the emergency response to level-2, the second-highest level as well, warning the relevant departments to fully prepare for the weather disasters such as urban water logging, farmland flooding and traffic congestions.

Pulasan made second landfall in Fengxian's coastal area around 9:45pm on Thursday after its first landing in Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province, according to the center.

It was in Jiangyin, neighbooring Jiangsu Province, at 5am this morning with wind force around its center at 65 kilometers per hour, according to National Meteorological Center.