Shanghai closes hundreds of schools due to downpours from Typhoon Pulasan

In response to extreme weather conditions, educational authorities in Pudong, Fengxian, and other affected districts issued school closure notices for 21 towns and subdistricts.

More than 300 schools in Shanghai suspended classes on Thursday morning, affecting 280,000 students, in response to Typhoon Pulasan, according to the local flood control office. As of 9am, the city's average precipitation reached 73.28 millimeters, with the heaviest in Fengxian District, the Pudong New Area and Minhang District.

Among all the monitoring stations, Nicheng in Pudong and Situan in Fengxian recorded cumulative rainfall exceeding 300mm over a six-hour period, surpassing all previous records in their respective districts. The highest rainfall recorded was 340.9mm at the Yangjiazhai Meteorological Observatory in Fengxian District, while Pudong's Nicheng Park station recorded a maximum hourly rainfall at 116mm. In response to the extreme weather conditions, educational authorities in Pudong, Fengxian, and other affected districts issued school closure notices for 21 towns and subdistricts, affecting a total of 334 schools and 280,000 students. This decision was made to ensure the safety of students during the heavy downpours, according to the office

Hydrological monitoring stations across the city reported that 22 stations, including Huangpu Park and Mishidu, exceeded their warning water levels. The local water authority dispatched 28 mobile pump trucks to support the drainage of severe flooding in Fengxian, Pudong, and other heavily affected areas. The city has evacuated about 112,000 residents to safer ground. Additionally, 54 train services were suspended, and 26 ferry sailings were canceled, according to the office The city remains vigilant, monitoring the situation closely and implementing further precautionary measures as necessary to mitigate the impact of Typhoon Pulasan. Residents are advised to stay informed, follow official guidance, and avoid non-essential travel during the rainstorm season.

