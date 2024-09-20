News / Metro

Air-defense sirens to sound out across Shanghai tomorrow

People in Shanghai, except at the Pudong International Airport and Hongqiao Airport, will hear three different sounds from 11:35am to 11:58am at three-minute intervals.
There is no need to panic on Saturday around noon when air-defense sirens sound out across Shanghai, the city's national defense mobilization office reminded on Friday.

People in Shanghai, except at the Pudong International Airport and Hongqiao Airport, will hear three different sounds from 11:35am to 11:58am at three-minute intervals – early warning, air defense siren, and the all-clear signal.

Related drills will be carried out by various departments across the city. No action is required for those not participating in the air defense drill.

Tomorrow marks the 24th National Defense Education Day.

To raise awareness of national defense, Shanghai has written into law the sounding of air defense alarms on each National Defense Education Day. This year is the 17th year in which the alarm will be sounded, according to the office.

