Tornadoes strike suburbs of Shanghai on Friday

Tornadoes hit some areas in suburban Shanghai on Friday under the residual influence of Typhoon Pulasan, as well as a cold front from north, the city's meteorological center said.

"Tornadoes are generated during unstable conditions with large low-altitude wind shear." said Jiang Man, the center's chief forecaster.

"In the remnants of typhoons, tornadoes are prone to occur since the ground wind force has weakened, but the wind force in the boundary layer (500-1,500 meters) tends to be stronger."

The tornados did not cause any casualties or the collapse of buildings, according to Qingpu flood control office.

Many suburban districts issued orange gale alerts this afternoon, the second highest in four-tier weather warning system, to warn residents of the possibility of strong winds. Qingpu and Minhang districts warned that tornadoes may occur locally.

Lightning with heavy rains are predicted to hit the city tonight.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with scattered showers. The temperature is forecast to fluctuate between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius on Saturday and between 22 and 26 degrees on Sunday.