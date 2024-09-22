News / Metro

Online outrage after man kills cat in a fit of anger

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  22:32 UTC+8, 2024-09-22       0
A video of a man killing a cat in a fit of rage has led to widespread condemnation of the incident.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  22:32 UTC+8, 2024-09-22       0

A video of a man whacking a cat with a stick to death after it scratched the man's girlfriend in Shanghai on Friday has caused public outrage.

Online outrage after man kills cat in a fit of anger

The man attacked the cat, leading to its death, after it scratched his girlfriend.

The incident took place outside a fruit shop, where the cat was. A witness said that the man confronted the shop owner, who refused to accept responsibility for the cat. The man, in a fit of rage, attacked the animal.

Many online users were shocked and frustrated at the couple's conduct, claiming that the woman had provoked the cat first.

"Even if the cat scratched her, it didn't deserve to die," one commenter said.

Wang Can, a lawyer at Zhongyin (Nanjing) Law Firm, said that while China currently lacks specific laws against animal abuse, offenders can face administrative penalties under the Public Security Administration Punishment Law if they are found to disrupt public order.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     