Pengpu official proud of town's rapid development

Jing'an comprises 13 subdistricts – Jing'ansi, Caojiadu, Jiangning Road, Shimen Road No. 2, Nanjing Road W., Tianmu Road W., Beizhan, Baoshan Road, Zhijiang Road W., Gonghexin Road, Daning Road, Pengpu Xincun, and Linfen Road – and the town of Pengpu. Each is working to make Jing'an a better place. We invite a local resident or worker to introduce the best of each subdistrict and town in this series.

Transformative evolution

Located in northern Jing'an Distreict, Pengpu Town covers 7.88 square kilometers.



In the past 30 or so years, it has grown from a small village into a modern, appealing place to live and work, achieving several significant milestones, including being one of the first towns in China to reach a billion-yuan output and earning the title of "Hometown of Chinese Folk Art."

Originally, the town's economy was mainly based on agriculture and processing.

In 1978, marking the beginning of China's reform and opening-up, the town's total output was just 21.15 million yuan (US$2.98 million). In the following years, the town took advantage of its favorable location and transport links to boost its industrial and service sectors.

In 1986, its output had risen to 123 million yuan, making it one of the first towns in China – and the first in Shanghai – to surpass 1 billion yuan in annual output. In 1987, the town's output reached 136 million yuan, and it was named one of the first "billion-yuan towns" by the State Council.

From the early 1990s, massive urbanization began in Pengpu, which actively changed its industrial focus, shifting from agriculture to a mix of manufacturing and modern services, thus creating a new economic landscape.

During the current "14th Five-Year Plan" period, Pengpu is focusing on four key industries: professional services, data intelligence, life and health, and cultural creativity. This focus has led to a diverse and growing industrial sector.

Recently, Pengpu has seen the development of several major national parks, such as the Shanghai Multimedia Valley and Pengpu Industrial Park, contributing to strong economic growth.

In 2023, Pengpu's total tax revenue surpassed 9 billion yuan, and it is expected to exceed 10 billion yuan this year.





