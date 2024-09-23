Pengpu official proud of town's rapid development
Editor's note:
Jing'an comprises 13 subdistricts – Jing'ansi, Caojiadu, Jiangning Road, Shimen Road No. 2, Nanjing Road W., Tianmu Road W., Beizhan, Baoshan Road, Zhijiang Road W., Gonghexin Road, Daning Road, Pengpu Xincun, and Linfen Road – and the town of Pengpu. Each is working to make Jing'an a better place. We invite a local resident or worker to introduce the best of each subdistrict and town in this series.
Transformative evolution
Located in northern Jing'an Distreict, Pengpu Town covers 7.88 square kilometers.
In the past 30 or so years, it has grown from a small village into a modern, appealing place to live and work, achieving several significant milestones, including being one of the first towns in China to reach a billion-yuan output and earning the title of "Hometown of Chinese Folk Art."
Originally, the town's economy was mainly based on agriculture and processing.
In 1978, marking the beginning of China's reform and opening-up, the town's total output was just 21.15 million yuan (US$2.98 million). In the following years, the town took advantage of its favorable location and transport links to boost its industrial and service sectors.
In 1986, its output had risen to 123 million yuan, making it one of the first towns in China – and the first in Shanghai – to surpass 1 billion yuan in annual output. In 1987, the town's output reached 136 million yuan, and it was named one of the first "billion-yuan towns" by the State Council.
From the early 1990s, massive urbanization began in Pengpu, which actively changed its industrial focus, shifting from agriculture to a mix of manufacturing and modern services, thus creating a new economic landscape.
During the current "14th Five-Year Plan" period, Pengpu is focusing on four key industries: professional services, data intelligence, life and health, and cultural creativity. This focus has led to a diverse and growing industrial sector.
Recently, Pengpu has seen the development of several major national parks, such as the Shanghai Multimedia Valley and Pengpu Industrial Park, contributing to strong economic growth.
In 2023, Pengpu's total tax revenue surpassed 9 billion yuan, and it is expected to exceed 10 billion yuan this year.
Strategic advantages
Pengpu is a major development hub in the "Middle Ring's Innovation and Creativity Cluster," which is one of the key development belts in Jing'an's "One Axis, Three Belts" strategy.
The cluster's southern wing is thriving with film and television media, e-sports and animation industries, while its northern wing focuses on emerging fields such as big data, cloud computing, the industrial Internet and artificial intelligence.
In recent years, Pengpu has seen rapid economic growth.
Office buildings and industrial parks have become central to this development. The town includes two key functional zones – Daning and Shibei – as well as 33 additional office and industrial parks. Notably, Pengpu itself manages over 700,000 square meters of space, including 10 major parks, each valued at over 100 million yuan (U$14 million), such as the Shanghai Multimedia Valley and Northern 1895.
By the end of August this year, the town had introduced 650 new companies, with 20 projects each worth over 1 million yuan and 7 projects each exceeding 10 million yuan.
To support local businesses, Pengpu offers comprehensive services throughout the business lifecycle. This year, it launched a "Business Service Map" aiming to establish a "15-minute business service circle," providing 24/7 services in office and industrial parks. This includes efficient support and various cultural and recreational activities for businesses.
This "full-service" approach has been well-received by both domestic and international companies.
Pengpu has developed a number of high-quality talent apartments to help businesses attract and retain skilled employees.
Town service hub
To enhance livability, Pengpu has established the Town Service Hub, a comprehensive center offering convenience, professional, volunteer and consultation services.
The hub's community canteen, spanning over 400 square meters, is especially popular with local seniors. It features age-friendly amenities such as dedicated seating, mobility aids, and health and diet advice from the community health center, along with a special service window for tailored support.
The Baby House provides temporary and hourly childcare for children under three, with age-appropriate classes such as story readings and educational games, as well as parenting advice for young families.
The Senior Fitness Center at the hub offers specialized instruction for safe and effective exercise for older adults.
Additionally, the hub includes a history exhibition area, convenience service hall, reading area, baking zone, self-service community affairs station, employment service station, fitness and health center, nursing and psychological counseling rooms, and a rehabilitation and first aid room.