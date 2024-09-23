Science brought to life for visitors at Shanghai Science Hall
A vibrant lineup of science activities have unfolded at the Shanghai Science Hall in celebration of National Science Popularization Day.
On Sunday, local children had the chance to explore the historic venue, which features a descendant of Newton's legendary apple tree, planted on the grand lawn this past March.
They also engaged in hands-on experiments, including anesthetizing zebrafish, watching drone races, observing frog blood cells under a microscope, and delving into the intriguing phenomena of light polarization, immersing themselves in the wonders of science.
In addition, the 16 districts of Shanghai have unveiled their unique "science popularization maps," designed to showcase local science venues and help residents easily access engaging resources.
For example, Minhang District has created a themed science route focused on aerospace, Hongkou District features a map centered on green, low-carbon initiatives and maritime science, and Pudong highlights various facilities in Zhangjiang Science City.
In addition, Wu Guanghui, the chief designer of China's homegrown C919 aircraft, delivered a special talk exploring the future of technology in civil aviation.
He noted that China remains the world's largest aviation market, with a global demand for over 40,000 new aircraft in the next 20 years – of which more than 9,000 will be needed in China alone.
"Recently, the average passenger load factor for the C919 reached 86 percent, making it the highest among all aircraft in the Chinese aviation market," he said.
Wu also introduced future technologies for commercial aviation, including electric propulsion, renewable aviation fuels, and blended wing-body designs.
Notably, he said that the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, developer of the C919, is studying several cutting-edge technologies, such as exploring hydrogen-powered narrow-body aircraft.
"Given the environmental impact of hydrogen aircraft, if they are used in the future, their flight altitude may need to be adjusted," Wu said.