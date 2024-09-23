Science brought to life for visitors at Shanghai Science Hall

A vibrant lineup of science activities have unfolded at the Shanghai Science Hall in celebration of National Science Popularization Day.



On Sunday, local children had the chance to explore the historic venue, which features a descendant of Newton's legendary apple tree, planted on the grand lawn this past March.

They also engaged in hands-on experiments, including anesthetizing zebrafish, watching drone races, observing frog blood cells under a microscope, and delving into the intriguing phenomena of light polarization, immersing themselves in the wonders of science.

In addition, the 16 districts of Shanghai have unveiled their unique "science popularization maps," designed to showcase local science venues and help residents easily access engaging resources.

For example, Minhang District has created a themed science route focused on aerospace, Hongkou District features a map centered on green, low-carbon initiatives and maritime science, and Pudong highlights various facilities in Zhangjiang Science City.